Right now is your chance to enter to win a rare and fully restored 1971 Chevrolet Corvette LS6. That is a stellar prize on its own, but it’s not all that Dream Giveaway is giving away. The prize package includes $42,000 in cash to help cover taxes, too, and you can enter right here. Entry donations of $25 or more receive double the tickets, too, making this giveaway too good to ignore.

This 1971 Corvette LS6 is one of 188 ever produced, wearing a War Bonnet Yellow exterior over a black interior. Under the hood is the beastly 454-cubic-inch LS6 Chevy V8, a $1,220.70 option, that pairs with the car’s original M21 close-ratio four-speed manual transmission. Chevy rated the Corvette at 425 horsepower when it was new.

The 1971 Corvette had a base MSRP of $5,469 in 1971, but this example’s list of options saw that price swell to $7,074.80.

The LS6 engine was the Corvette’s costliest upgrade by a large margin, but the car has several fantastic features you could get to enjoy if you win. Upgrades included power windows ($79), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel ($84.30), an AM/FM radio ($31.60), and vacuum power brakes ($47). Its cheapest option was the 3.55 rear end for $13, though Positraction was an extra $115.90. What more do you really need?

Gallery: Dream Giveaway: 1971 Chevy Corvette LS6

9 Photos

The fully restored Corvette earned the National Corvette Restores’ Society Top Flight award. A leading classic Corvette big-block expert certified the car’s 454 V8 is the car’s original engine, so you know you’re getting something special.

Entering to win one of the rarest Corvettes ever built is easy. All you have to do is make a donation to Dream Giveaway and its favored charities for children and veterans for your chance to win. Motor1.com readers get a special bonus, too, as Dream Giveaway will double your entry tickets for a donation as low as $25. So, go and enter now.