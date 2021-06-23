DIY auto repairs are a great way to save money, and eBay My Garage saves you both time and money when hunting for parts. While eBay has always been the go-to spot for buying new and used auto parts, we have to let you know about the eBay My Garage feature that lets you fine tune searches, making it easier to track down the parts for your specific vehicle.

eBay My Garage lets buyers easily add multiple vehicles to a “virtual garage,” which can then show you all the parts and accessories for your vehicles, right down to the year, make, model, trim level, and powertrain configuration. You can then search for specific parts for your car based on the type of products, brand names, or keywords, or you can perform a broader search by selecting from a list of parts and accessories broken down into categories ranging from air conditioning components to wheels and tires. We've tried it, and it's like having an entire auto repair store stocked with nothing but parts for your specific car.

eBay My Garage lets you fine tune searches to find parts for your specific vehicle.

As simple as it is to search for anything – literally, anything – on eBay, sometimes the results can be overwhelming, especially if you own a vehicle that's popular to customize due to the sheer volume of parts and accessories available. Consider the Jeep Wrangler. Part of the fun of owning a Jeep Wrangler is working on your rig, whether repairing it or upgrading it with modifications. eBay has always been the go-to spot for auto parts, but eBay My Garage lets you easily find every part and accessory for the year, trim, and powertrain of your specific Wrangler.

There’s a search function that can help find everything from factory replacement parts for common Jeep failure parts like blower motor resistors and engine control units (ECU), and it can also locate specific aftermarket modifications like a two-inch Rugged Ridge lift kit.

Not only does My Garage cut down the amount of time spent hunting for parts, it also cuts down on the guess work. Since so many parts are model year specific, entering a vehicle into the virtual garage narrows down the search to only applicable parts to make sure you order the right one. And defining parts by trim levels allows users to locate harder-to-find parts, like the driveshaft and roll bar padding on the rare 2004-06 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.

If you’re looking for new or used parts, park your virtual vehicle in the eBay My Garage and discover how easy it is to find the right part for the repair or upgrade you're working on.