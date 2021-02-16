Acura needs the 2022 MDX to be successful. In the midst of a brand transformation, the luxury automaker is betting that the new version of its second-best-selling vehicle will lure a larger swath of buyers away from some very good German alternatives. We gave the MDX a 9.1/10 overall score in our first drive review just a few weeks ago, but this time around we spent a week with the car to feel it out.

Immediately, the new MDX makes a strong statement with a more refined look. Acura stretched the car in several directions: 2.2 inches in length, with 4.3 inches added to the dash-to-axle ratio, while the front and rear track are also slightly wider. This creates a more muscular look than before, with bold details in the front fascia and side profile. Our tester’s A-Spec package adds a little extra flavor with 20-inch gloss black wheels, and black exterior accents.

The larger transformation occurred inside, where the new MDX represents a drastic improvement over the last generation. We’re fond of the red leather option, and appreciate that the seats are built for comfort over long stretches on the highway. Red contrast stitching and the ornate ELS speaker covers elevate the look more, but several sections of hard plastic and a huge strip of piano black plastic leave a little to be desired. There’s fresh tech with a standard 12.3-inch infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, the latter of which is a first for Acura. The company’s TrueTouch touchpad interface is functional, but not an ideal solution.

On the road, the carryover 3.5-liter V6 provides adequate power, but leaves plenty of room for the upcoming Type S powertrain to shine. Acura’s latest generation of adaptive cruise control is by far its best yet, making the car a wonderful highway companion.

Watch the above video to get our full thoughts on the new 2022 Acura MDX, and check back soon for a full written review. What other cars would you like to see us review on video? Leave a comment and let us know.