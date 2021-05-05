CarCovers.com has a semi-custom cover for just about anything ranging from cars, trucks, and SUVs to pleasure vehicles such as RVs, ATVs, and jet skis. With such a broad offering, it's no surprise that CarCovers.com even has specialty covers design for limousines, which is important since these livery vehicles spend a lot of time parked.

While it might seem like a daunting task to cover a stretched limousine, the Deluxe Shield Limo Cover from CarCovers.com couldn't be easier to install thanks to elastic hems at the front and rear giving the cover a perfect fit, and the reinforced grommets on the sides secure the car cover from being blown away or stolen. A non-abrasive inner liner helps to protect the limo's finish.

There are covers available for any type of limousine from sedans to SUVs and from shorter 22-foot stretches to limos measuring up to 33 feet in length. An ultrasonic welding process is used to create durable, water-tight seams , while the multi-layer polypropylene material sandwiches an integrated micro-porous film to make the cover breathable to reduce trapped moisture that can lead to mold and mildew damage.

Check out the video below for more information on the Deluxe Shield Car Cover from CarCovers.com

CarCovers.com makes high-quality car covers that are built to last. The outdoor-ready Deluxe Shield Limo Cover is backed by a five-year warranty, and CarCovers.com also guarantees the fit on your limo and provides a 30-day return policy for added piece of mind. As always, shipping is free on all orders.

Visit CarCovers.com today to get a durable, year-round cover for your limousine!