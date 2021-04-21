Whether you are covering up your snowmobile for the night or putting it away for the season, CarCovers.com has the perfect protection. The Weatherproof Shield Snowmobile Cover from CarCovers.com gives your snow machine superior protection from harsh weather including rain, snow, and UV rays, and its breathable design prevents water and moisture from being trapped under the cover, which could lead to damage, mold, mildew.

The Weatherproof Shield Snowmobile Cover is made from a breathable 600 denier fabric that is both durable and lightweight, and it has been chemically treated to resist UV rays ensuring long-lasting protection even when it's sitting unused in the summer months. Fully elasticized hems ensure that the Weatherproof Shield Snowmobile Cover will have a perfect fit around the entire vehicle. In fact, CarCovers.com guarantees this cover will fit your snowmobile correctly, and these covers also come with a 30-day return policy.

Built-in vents allow the cover to breathe for increased air flow to reduce trapped moisture that can lead to mold and mildew damage, and a set of integrated straps provides a secure fit without interfering with tie-downs while the snowmobile is being trailered. Additionally, a pair of zippered panels at the front and rear allow for easy access to the snowmobile's fuel tank and rear cargo rack without having to remove the cover.

Best of all, the Weatherproof Shield Snowmobile Cover has a lightweight design – just five pounds – that makes it ideal for packing up for outdoor adventures to ensure that your snowmobile is always protected, because there's not much that is better than a clean, dry seat at the start of a snowy excursion.

CarCovers.com has designed the Weatherproof Shield Snowmobile Cover for quick, easy, and secure installation that is similar to the company's ATV cover, which can be seen in the video below.

Best of all, the Weatherproof Shield Snowmobile Cover is built to last, and CarCovers.com backs that up with a 10-year limited warranty. As always, shipping is free on all orders.

Visit CarCovers.com today to get a durable, year-round cover for your snowmobile!