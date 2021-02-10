Whether you are covering up your four-wheeler for the night or putting it away for the season, CarCovers.com has the perfect protection for your all-terrain vehicle. The Weatherproof Shield ATV Cover gives your ATV superior protection from harsh weather including rain and UV rays, and its breathable design prevents water and moisture from being trapped under the cover.

The Weatherproof Shield ATV Cover from CarCovers.com is made from a breathable 600 denier fabric that is both durable and lightweight, and it has been chemically treated to resist UV rays to provide long-lasting protection for your four-wheeler. Fully elasticized hems ensure that the Weatherproof Shield ATV Cover will have a perfect fit around the entire four-wheeler whether it's being stored outside or being hauled on a trailer, and there are a variety of size options so these covers will be able to fit every type of ATV from the smaller models (around 70 inches long) and even the extra large ones that can measure up to 96 inches in length.

Built-in vents allow the cover to breathe for increased air flow to reduce trapped moisture that can lead to mold and mildew damage, and the built-in straps don't interfere with tie downs allowing the cover to remain in place even while the ATV is being trailered. Additionally, a pair of zippered panels at the front and rear allow for easy access to the fuel tank and rear cargo rack without having to remove the cover.

Best of all, the CarCovers.com Weatherproof Shield ATV Cover has a lightweight design – just five pounds – that makes it ideal for packing up during outdoor adventures to ensure that your ATV is always protected. What's better than starting the morning of an ATV excursion with a clean, dry seat?

As you can see in the video below, CarCovers.com has designed the Weatherproof Shield ATV Cover to make installation quick, easy, and secure.

CarCovers.com makes high-quality ATV covers that are built to last. The outdoor-ready Weatherproof Shield ATV Cover is backed by a 10-year warranty, and CarCovers.com also guarantees the fit on your ATV with a 30-day return policy for added piece of mind. As an added bonus, shipping is free on all orders.

Visit CarCovers.com today to get durable, year-round protection for your ATV!