We made it.

2020 is nearly over, and as we spend time with family and friends, we see how much the world has changed. We aren't just talking about the holidays, which likely include some measure of distance and digital communication this year to "see" the ones you love. There's plenty of confusion, fear, anger, and loss but there's also strength, hope, kindness, and rebirth. We choose to focus on the latter, because that's what car people do. We are stronger together.

That's why we wanted to send this special message to all the Motor1.com readers, fans, and followers around the world. Our US editorial team spans the globe, and we are just one of 11 Motor1.com editions providing 24-hour coverage for all things automotive. We are continually humbled to serve our readers, and we are looking forward to sharing more automotive adventures with all of you in 2021.

From everyone at the Motor1.com team, we wish you happiness, health, warmth, and peace for the holiday. Christmas, Kwanzaa, Las Posadas, Hanukkah, Yule ... may all your celebrations be filled with joy.

And also, a little bit of tire smoke is never a bad thing.