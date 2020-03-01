If you’re in the market for a long-lasting car that can stand up to the abuse of 200,000 miles of ownership, then we have the list for you. In a recent study comprised of millions of data points we now know which cars are most likely to reach that magical 200,000-mile mark.

To calculate which vehicles are the toughest, car selling website iSeeCars took a look at their listing overtime to find which vehicles had the most listings with over 200,000 miles. This data allows us to figure out which vehicles are most likely to last.