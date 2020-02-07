Described by Kia as being its global flagship SUV, the Sorento is one of the most popular nameplates in the company’s portfolio. It has racked up more than three million sales since its launch back in 2002, and now it’s about to enter its fourth generation with some significant changes just about everywhere. The South Korean marque promises the all-new model will raise the bar in terms of practicality by offering space compare with vehicles from a segment above. Here’s everything else we know about the overhauled midsize SUV.

What Is It?

Many automakers have the tendency to overuse the term “all-new” when talking about an upcoming product, but it’s going to be true in the case of the 2021 Kia Sorento. That’s because the model is set to ride on a new platform dedicated to the midsize SUV, which means there will likely be some substantial changes underneath the skin.

For example, the new generation will usher in electrification for the first time in the history of the Sorento. Kia has promised to launch a couple of hybrid variants of the popular SUV, one you’ll be able to plug in and another one that’ll charge on the go. The eco-friendly derivatives will come at the right time, especially in Europe where many people looking for SUVs with thrifty powertrains are staying away from diesels in the aftermath of the scandal at the Volkswagen Group.

The new underpinnings are also going to unlock more advanced systems related to safety, connectivity, and infotainment features. Kia has pledged to implement a “range of innovations” in the new Sorento, which should make it at least just as advanced as the Telluride, if not even more sophisticated in the higher trim levels.

What Does It Look Like?

The cat is out of the bag regarding the appearance of Kia’s new SUV as the 2021 Sorento was spotted recently without any camouflage whatsoever. Looking substantially sharper than the model is about to replace, the fourth generation will adopt a slimmer but wider front grille that will extend from one edge of the headlight to the other.

Gallery: 2021 Kia Sorento Spy Shots

17 Photos

The corners of the redesigned front bumper will host vertical air vents, although we’re not so sure those will actually serve a functional purpose as we’re tempted to believe they’re just for show. After all, this isn’t a sports car that could use some extra cooling for the brakes. The vents at the back seem to be fake as well, much like the pair of angular exhaust tips.

Similar to many cars launched in recent times, the model’s name will be prominently featured on the tailgate just so there won’t be any confusion regarding the vehicle’s identity. The taillights won’t have anything in common with the chunky horizontal clusters of the current Sorento as Kia has come up with an all-new design with vertical lights arranged in two columns. The undisguised vehicle didn’t seem to have a visible rear wiper, so it was either hiding underneath the roof spoiler à la Range Rover or it did not have it at all, although that would frankly be strange.

Save Thousands On A New Kia Sorento MSRP $ 27,335 MSRP $ 27,335 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Analyzing the side profile, we’re noticing the placement of the mirrors has changed as they’re no longer at the base of the A-pillars where there’s now a tiny glass. Instead, the mirrors now sit lower on the doors where Kia has spruced up the design by adding a piece of metallic trim also applied to the C-pillars. The relatively flat roofline means there should be plenty of headroom for those inside the cabin and their luggage.

As far as the interior is concerned, spy shots of a pre-production prototype revealed a completely reworked dashboard with a digital instrument cluster joined on the right by a large touchscreen. The vehicle eschewed the clunky gear lever of the current Sorento for a more modern rotary shifter. A redesigned center console with new climate controls flanked by vertical air vents is on the menu.

What's Under The Hood?

Aside from the aforementioned hybrid powertrains, the fourth-gen Kia Sorento should be available with a generous array of gasoline and diesel engines. Reports say a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter will perform duties as the base engine in some markets, and will be joined by turbocharged 2.0- and 2.5-liter units. On the diesel side, sources from South Korea are indicating there will be 2.0- and 2.2-liter units.

2021 Kia Sorento teaser 2021 Kia Sorento teaser

There are also talks of a hydrogen variant, but even if approved, the fuel cell model is likely to arrive later in the life cycle. Needless to say, engine availability will greatly depend on the market. Both front- and all-wheel-drive models should be available, and it’ll be interesting to see the manual transmission will live to see another generation or the Sorento will be auto-only.

How Much Will It Cost?

While Kia hasn’t said a word about pricing, it seems highly unlikely there will be a significant price jump with the switch to the new generation as it would overlap with the Telluride. The outgoing model starts at $26,990 for the base L trim and rises to $40,090 for the flagship SX. With the exception of the entry-level variant, all the other Sorento trims can be optionally specified with all-wheel drive for an extra $1,800.

When Will We See it?

Kia has announced the revamped Sorento will be revealed on March 3 and will receive its public debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show later that week. Chances are the North American premiere is going to take place in April at the New York Auto Show before launching several months later as a 2021MY.