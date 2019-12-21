Christmas is right around the corner and we’ve been comparing our wish lists among the writers and editors of Motor1.com. Not surprisingly, we all want a lot of car stuff. Performance parts, accessories, tools, toys, and games – our wants and needs run the gamut and will be keeping our loved ones busy this holiday shopping season.

On this episode, we go through a few of our wish lists and share what car stuff we most want for Christmas. Joining Motor1.com Global Editor-in-Chief John Neff on this episode are writers Christoper Smith and Chris Bruce.

Please subscribe to the Motor1.com U.S. Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can also listen to our backlog of episodes at motor1.com/podcasts.