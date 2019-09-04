Here's your first in-person look at Porsche's electrified future.

Our onslaught of 2020 Porsche Taycan coverage continues. So far we've given you a deep dive into the Taycan's specifications, compared it with Tesla's two most formidable opponents, compared it again with its gas-powered foes, shown you all the supercars the Taycan's quicker than, and asked ourselves what Porsche should electrify next. All that's left to share is actual video of the car, live from its debut near Niagara Falls in Canada. 

Motor1.com Editor Clint Simone was there in person at the Taycan's debut earlier today. After the Taycan was revealed, he got some one-one-one time with the EV to pore over its details. Click play above to watch his exclusive First Look of the 2020 Porsche Taycan.

