Chris Harris and Ferrari had a stormy relationship. After Harris accused the brand of spinning things in favor of positive reviews, Ferrari decided to stop lending cars to Harris. But the curiosity to try a 599 GTB was so intense, Harris decided to buy the car directly.

The grand tourer is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 that produces 620 horsepower (462 kiloWatts) and 448 pound-feet (608 Newton-meters) of torque. The maximum speed is at 205 miles per hour (330 kilometers per hour) with an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in 3.7 seconds.