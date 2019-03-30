This week we drove the brand-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator in not-so-sunny Sacramento, California (here's what we thought). Considering the many global treks we often make for new cars – be it Sweden, Greece, Portugal, or elsewhere – Sacramento felt like a strange city selection for such an important vehicle launch.

But Jeep had good reason to fly us to northern California for its all-new truck: the scenery.

From our starting point at the Old Sugar Mill just north of downtown to our lunch spot atop a gorgeous overlook in Cool, California, the Jeep Gladiator looked superb. Jeep on-location photographers did an impressive job of capturing the rugged pickup in its element, whether it was powering through mud puddles, crawling over huge rocks, or tearing up grassy hills, like you'll see in some of the photos below.

At the end of our trip, Jeep published and shared 138 astounding shots of the Gladiator, inside and out, in two different trims: Overland and Rubicon. All off the photos in the gallery are from various locations in northern California, showing the rugged truck in its natural environment – you might even notice the Rubicon model in snow.

Scroll through the gallery below and take a look at all of them:

137 Photos

The new Gladiator is obviously the star of these shots. But take a look at the scenery around it. Most photos show the truck posing on rocks or in mud, but other angles (particularly of the Overland trim) show the Gladiator on road, both in the city of Sacramento and along the mountainous backroads between California’s capital city and our stop in Cool.

The Gladiator, thanks to its versatility, is one of the best new trucks in the segment. The 3.6-liter V6 produces 285 horsepower (212 kilowatts), and the base Sport model starts at $33,545. The range-topping Rubicon model starts at $43,545.

Photo Credit: Jeep