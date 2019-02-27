Millions of Americans are arrested annually for driving under the influence of alcohol. Besides putting lives at stake, drinking and driving is an often expensive combination, whether it’s the estimated $37 billion annual tab for alcohol-related crashes on American highways or the individual expense of covering the fines, attorney’s fees, and other costs associated with a DUI.

Of course, there’s an easy way to avoid this: Don’t drink and drive. Whether that’s choosing to call a cab or stay sober is a personal decision. Arkay beverages, however, provide a nice middle ground that allows you to enjoy the flavors of your favorite spirit without the debilitating effects of alcohol consumption.

Using a patented technology called W.A.R.M., which helps produce a derivative of the capsaicin molecule, Arkay’s beverages offer the same atomic structure and flavor as alcohol without the inebriating effects of fermentation. That means a $15 to $40 bottle of Arkay allows you to enjoy your favorite adult drink while also potentially saving your life. At the very least, it’s sure to save you the various costs of a DUI arrest. How much does that amount to?

Well, we’ve gathered the estimated costs for a first-time DUI for the five most populous states in the U.S.: California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania. With a combined population of more than 120 million individuals, these five states make up more than one-third of the country’s population. They also attract tourists from the country’s 45 other states. Whether you’re on a family trip to Disney World, a business trip to Manhattan, or a bachelor party in Austin, a large swath of Americans are sure to find themselves drinking or driving in these states.

In addition to the typical fines of a DUI, we’ve included a $685 fee for towing and storing a car after an arrest (estimated at $137 a day for at least five days), as well as $3,000 in attorney’s fee. Hopefully, the cost of a DUI arrest convinces you to either pick up a bottle of Arkay or drink responsibly and avoid driving while under the influence of alcohol.