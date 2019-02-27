A $40 bottle of Arkay could save you thousands in DUI costs.
Millions of Americans are arrested annually for driving under the influence of alcohol. Besides putting lives at stake, drinking and driving is an often expensive combination, whether it’s the estimated $37 billion annual tab for alcohol-related crashes on American highways or the individual expense of covering the fines, attorney’s fees, and other costs associated with a DUI.
Of course, there’s an easy way to avoid this: Don’t drink and drive. Whether that’s choosing to call a cab or stay sober is a personal decision. Arkay beverages, however, provide a nice middle ground that allows you to enjoy the flavors of your favorite spirit without the debilitating effects of alcohol consumption.
Using a patented technology called W.A.R.M., which helps produce a derivative of the capsaicin molecule, Arkay’s beverages offer the same atomic structure and flavor as alcohol without the inebriating effects of fermentation. That means a $15 to $40 bottle of Arkay allows you to enjoy your favorite adult drink while also potentially saving your life. At the very least, it’s sure to save you the various costs of a DUI arrest. How much does that amount to?
Well, we’ve gathered the estimated costs for a first-time DUI for the five most populous states in the U.S.: California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania. With a combined population of more than 120 million individuals, these five states make up more than one-third of the country’s population. They also attract tourists from the country’s 45 other states. Whether you’re on a family trip to Disney World, a business trip to Manhattan, or a bachelor party in Austin, a large swath of Americans are sure to find themselves drinking or driving in these states.
In addition to the typical fines of a DUI, we’ve included a $685 fee for towing and storing a car after an arrest (estimated at $137 a day for at least five days), as well as $3,000 in attorney’s fee. Hopefully, the cost of a DUI arrest convinces you to either pick up a bottle of Arkay or drink responsibly and avoid driving while under the influence of alcohol.