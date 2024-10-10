Owning one car for the rest of your life is a nice idea in theory—I call it the "Forever Car." But the reality is, there probably isn't one single vehicle that's so comfortable, reliable, and fun to drive that you'd never want to replace it. Especially these days, with in-cabin tech evolving at a rapid pace and reliability being so flimsy.

But for my money, the Lexus IS500 F Sport Performance comes pretty close to a Forever Car. It offers an excellent blend of luxury and performance, with a brawny naturally aspirated V-8. I could see myself owning this car for a long time and being very happy with it. That said, it isn't perfect.

Quick Specs 2024 Lexus IS500 F Sport Performance Premium Engine 5.0-Liter V-8 Output 472 Horsepower / 395 Pound-Feet 0-60 MPH 4.4 Seconds Weight 3,891 Pounds Base Price / As Tested $60,545 / $64,545

The V-8 is what makes the IS so special. While Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz have all eschewed the eight-cylinder in this segment for six- and even four-cylinder engines instead, the Lexus IS500 is the only compact luxury performance car with a big ol' naturally aspirated V-8. And it makes a beautiful sound.

With 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque sent to the rear wheels, the IS500 gets to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds and tops out at around 165 mph. It isn't the most powerful car in the class, nor the quickest, but Lexus's 5.0-liter V-8 has more character than BMW's inline-six and Mercedes-Benz's four-cylinder hybrid combined.

This is essentially the same engine from the original IS F (and GS F and RC F), just updated for the modern age. It roars to life at startup and builds power gradually across the rev range. The IS 500’s acceleration isn't neck-snapping; Max horsepower arrives at 7,100 rpm and max torque doesn't hit until 4,800. But the powerband is linear and lovely all the way up to its 7,300 rpm redline. And at the limit is where this motor does its best work.

At 2,800 rpm, an intake bypass opens up to release the full sonorous soundtrack of that naturally aspirated V-8. No fake sounds here. The IS lets out a muscle car-like roar from the quad exhaust tips—something you won't find on any of its direct competitors.

Jeff Perez / Motor1

But here's my first problem with the IS500: The suspension is barely different from the IS350 F Sport. The IS500 gets an upgraded rear damper (sourced from Yamaha)—but that's about it. The Torsen limited-slip differential carries over from the IS350 F Sport, as do the adaptive front dampers and the staggered Bridgestone Potenza S001 tires.

That's not to say the suspension setup isn't excellent for cruising. The IS500 soaks up bumps with only a bit of harshness translated through the 19-inch wheels and the ride is perfectly compliant. Comparable Audis and BMWs are still way less comfortable. But when the going gets twisty, the IS just isn't as capable as its competitors.

Even with the adaptive dampers set at their stiffest, the IS doesn't cut corners with the precision of something with an AMG or M badge. It still feels too soft. The steering is heavy and communicative, but not quick. And the eight-speed automatic takes a second too long to get into gear. It should be quicker. For something with an F badge—even if it's not a full-blown F model—it just needs… more.

Jeff Perez / Motor1

Pros: Intoxicating V-8, Excellent Sound, Luxurious Cabin, Comfortable

Where the IS500 doesn’t need more is in its cabin. In fact, it could use a bit less. Swathes of beautiful red leather cover the seats, center console, door panels, and sections of the dash. High-quality aluminum accents and matte-finished black plastic pieces coat the center console, and there are buttons and dials galore.

But here’s my second big issue with the IS: It still has the damn touchpad. While most other Lexus models have moved to the much-improved Toyota’ Audio Multimedia System with a bigger touchscreen, the IS still has the outdated touchpad controller with a small-ish 10.3-inch screen and the severely outdated Lexus Enform infotainment system. It’s not great.

Jeff Perez / Motor1 Jeff Perez / Motor1

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available here, but they still require wires. And there’s no USB-C connection for the infotainment system. The touchpad is still clunky and difficult to use, and even if you wanted to touch the screen, it’s positioned so high and away from the driver that it’s almost impossible to use while driving.

At least the IS500 is comfortable as hell. The cabin is whisper quiet and the upgraded front buckets have excellent butt and back support, with still just enough side bolstering for aggressive driving. Lexus makes some of the best chairs in the business, and these are no exception.

Jeff Perez / Motor1

Cons: Not A Corner Carver, Terrible Touchpad

Sitting in the second row is less comfy; The IS500 has the worst legroom of the group and below-average headroom at 32.2 and 36.9 inches respectively. But the 44.8 inches of legroom up front are best-in-class and the 38.2 inches of headroom are above average. If anything, bigger drivers will have issues with the front hip room; The cockpit-like seating position can feel a little cramped if you have wide hips.

Starting at $60,545 with destination including, the 2024 Lexus IS500 F Sport Performance isn’t cheap. But then again, neither are its competitors. The BMW M340i costs $60,775 and the Mercedes-AMG is $63,650. Moving up to the BMW M3 ($77,175) and Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance ($88,050) would be even pricier.

Jeff Perez / Motor1 Jeff Perez / Motor1

This Premium model I drove—with navigation, a 17-speaker audio system, and triple-beam LED headlights—comes in at $64,545. There are a few paint add-on extras, but most everything comes standard.

Beyond a few issues with technology and suspension tuning, the IS500 is a really fantastic sports sedan. Its calling card is that naturally aspirated V-8, something you won’t find in many modern cars, while it still maintains the level of comfort and luxury you expect of a modern Lexus. If Lexus went even harder on the suspension tuning and ditched the outdated infotainment system, the IS500 might be sitting in my garage right now. That is, if I had $60,000 to blow.

29 Photos Jeff Perez / Motor1

Competitors