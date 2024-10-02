Rebadging is just part of the business. When two disparate companies want to share technologies or save costs, they team up to build similar vehicles with different badges, and market each one to their respective audiences. And apart from a few outliers (remember the Aston Martin Cygnet?), modern rebadging usually proves successful for both brands.

The problem with badge engineering though, is that sometimes the two products are too similar. They share virtually everything: Powertrains, technology, dynamics, etc. The only differences are the way they look and the badges on their backsides. With the Prologue, I was worried Honda’s new EV would feel too much like a Chevy—and in many ways, it does. But in this case, that's actually a good thing.

Quick Specs 2024 Honda Prologue Elite AWD Battery 85.0-Kilowatt-Hour Lithium-Ion Motors Front Permanent Magnet Synchronous / Rear AC Induction Output 288 Horsepower / 333 Pound-Feet Range 273 Miles Base Price / As Tested $48,795 / $59,750

GM's Ultium platform is excellent. Underneath the Prologue's stylish sheet metal, it's basically a Chevrolet Blazer EV with a few tweaks. It has an 85.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack and two electric motors on this all-wheel-drive Elite trim, for a total output of 288 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque, and 273 miles of range. The single-motor, front-drive variant gets 296 miles of range.

As with most electric crossovers in this class, the Prologue is unremarkable in a straight line. Acceleration is quick and immediate, and mid-range power is decent, but it tapers off when you get up to highway speeds. Tick over to Sport mode if you want the throttle to feel a bit snappier.

Handling isn't really this Honda's forte, either. Senior Editor Chris Perkins described the steering as “gloopy,” and I agree. The steering ratio feels quick at first but doesn't add feedback as the steering angle increases. It's a strangely dull car to steer. In Sport mode, the steering effort feels just… heavier.

Pros: Stylish Design, Serene Ride, Spacious Cabin, Great Technology

One thing Honda did improve over the Blazer is ride quality. With specific springs and dampers, the Prologue is phenomenally comfortable. It glides over bumps with ease and quickly smooths out broken pavement. Even with its hefty 5,273-pound curb weight and too-big 21-inch wheels on this Elite model, the Prologue rides better than some lighter ICE alternatives.

The cabin is absolutely serene. Excellent sound dampening keeps wind and tire noise at bay, which means sitting in the Prologue—even at highway speeds—is whisper quiet. Leather seats come standard on the mid-range Touring and above—and they are super comfy. And 10-way power adjustability with lumbar support is standard across the board. I had no issue quickly getting settled in the driver's seat.

The second row feels massive. There's a ton of legroom and ample headroom, more than enough for my six-foot-tall self to sit comfortably within for long periods. The Prologue has 39.4 inches of legroom and 36.7 inches of headroom on this Elite trim (the base Prologue has 38.1 inches of headroom), which aren't the best figures in the class, but competitive. The 23.8 cubic feet behind the second row are plenty capacious too, and that expands to 54.6 cubic feet with the second row folded flat.

The Prologue's 11.3-inch touchscreen and 11.0-inch digital instrument cluster run an Android-based infotainment system that's identical to what's in most modern Chevy models. That's not a bad thing. The crisp graphics, clean interface, and smartphone-quick touch responsiveness are a marked improvement over the otherwise outdated system found in Honda's ICE cars. And it still has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which works well.

Cons: Weird Steering, Underwhelming Performance, GM ‘Quirks’

There is one interesting ‘quirk’ to this system though: There’s no physical headlight switch. There’s a barely noticeable headlight toggle on the upper lefthand corner of the touchscreen, or you can do what I did and dig into five layers of screens before reaching the headlight interface. For what it’s worth, the headlights work perfectly fine on auto.

Every Prologue is equipped with Honda’s robust Sensing safety suite, which includes a forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and more. Upgrading to the OnStar Data package unlocks traffic sign recognition, and only on this Elite model do you get a rear pedestrian alert and a 360-degree overhead camera.

Starting at $48,795 for a base EX model with front-wheel drive, the Prologue isn’t the cheapest option in the segment by a long shot. That honor goes to the Ford Mustang Mach-E at $42,985 (and it has standard rear-wheel drive). For the Prologue Elite, prepare to dish out at least $59,295 before options. The $455 Sonic Gray Pearl brings the as-tested price to $59,750.

That’s a pretty penny to pay for a badge-engineered Honda. Thankfully, GM’s Ultium platform makes the Prologue an excellent proposition thanks to its serene ride, sumptuous cabin, and superb powertrain. And for my money, it looks better than the Blazer.

