Manhart Gives the M3 Touring Exactly What It Needed: More Horsepower
It's called the MH3 800 Touring for a reason.
There are precious few station wagons left in the world, but it's comforting to know at least one of them is stupid fast. Now, it's even stupider fast thanks to the folks at Manhart. We can't think of a better way to describe a BMW M3 Touring with 855 horsepower. Meet the MH3 800 Touring.
Manhart's upgrades deliver almost a Z4's worth of extra power over the stock 503-hp wagon. Despite the S58's reputation for big-power reliability, it takes more than just a new ECU map to get an extra 352 hp here. The bottom end gets forged pistons and connecting rods. Boost is dialed up from the pair of turbochargers force-feeding the cylinders. A new intercooler helps manage temperatures, and to keep the Bimmer breathing, Manhart adds a carbon intake and a new exhaust system.
The rest of the upgrades are straight from the Manhart playbook. The MH3 800 rides on adjustable H&R springs with staggered wheels at the corners measuring 20 inches in front, and 21 at the back. The M3 Touring's carbon brakes are untouched—they're already capable of corralling the wagon from 174 mph—but Manhart does upgrade the eight-speed automatic to handle the engine's 804 pound-feet of torque.
In true Manhart fashion, the company's body kit comes bolted to the outside. For the MH3 800 Touring, that includes new grille inserts for the big kidneys up front. Beneath them is a front spoiler, matched with rocker panels to give the wagon an even lower stance. Modest carbon spoilers sit atop the roof and beneath the rear glass, while further down, a new diffuser houses the signature quad exhaust tips.
Manhart doesn't mention a specific production numbers or pricing, but given the cost of the M3 Touring before all the aftermarket upgrades, expect it to be very expensive. And since this long roof BMW isn't sold in the States, you'll have to venture across the pond to see one. If you happen to be in Germany, you can check out the MH3 800 Touring at the Essen Motor Show through December 8.
Gallery: Manhart MH3 800 Touring
Source: Manhart
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