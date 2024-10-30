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Happy 70th Birthday, Chevy Small-Block

Chevrolet has built an incredible 113 million small-blocks since its introduction 70 years ago. And it's sill going strong.

Chevy small block v-8 70th anniversary
Photo by: Chevrolet
Brian Silvestro Brian Silvestro
By: Brian Silvestro
at 2:00pm ET
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The most ubiquitous engine in America, Chevrolet's line of small-block V-8s, turns 70 years old this year. 

First launched in 1954 to power Chevy's lineup of "Task Force" pickups, the iconic push-rod V-8 has gone through five generations, offered in countless variations for all sorts of applications, from work-horse vans and big work trucks, to legendary sports cars like the Camaro and the Corvette.

Chevy estimates it's built an incredible 113 million small-block V-8s in the past 70 years. For some perspective, that means there's approximately one small-block in existence for every three Americans. Whether you've driven a vehicle with a small-block or not, you've indirectly benefited from its existence, considering all the work and delivery vehicles that use them every single day. Drive a few hours in any direction on any road in the US, and you'll likely encounter a vehicle with a Chevy V-8. That's how popular this engine has become. 

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And Chevy has no plans to end production of the small-block any time soon. Early last year General Motors announced plans to invest an incredible $854 million into the development of a new, sixth-generation small-block V-8. That means Chevy's V-8 will continue production for the foreseeable future, so long as regulations allow.

Currently, the small-block powers dozens of Chevy and GMC vehicles, from the new Corvette all the way to the ancient Express work van. For years, GM has also offered small-block crate engines to those wishing to power their projects with a reliable, powerful V-8. So there's no shortage of choice if you need a Chevy V-8 in your life.

More Chevy V-8 Action

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