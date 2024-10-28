Scout Is Already Planning a Third Model—And It Could Be for Enthusiasts

Scout teased a third model during the debut of its Traveler SUV and Terra pickup.

The company's head of product marketing hinted at a two-door convertible model similar to the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler

Production of a third Scout model won't happen until after 2027.

The Scout brand is back with its first two electric off-roaders: The Traveler SUV and the Terra pickup truck. Both of these vehicles are concepts, but they're destined to go into production in just a few years with body-on-frame constructions, 350 miles of standard range (or 500 miles with a range extender), and nearly 1,000 pound-feet of torque.

During the debut presentation, Scout teased a third model that would join the lineup later as part of its "Stage 3 Portfolio Expansion." What this model might be is still a mystery—the company kept the teaser photo undercover. But if we're lucky, it could possibly, hopefully be a two-door convertible model a la the Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco. Fingers crossed.

Photo by: Photo by: Scout Motors

Head of Product Marketing at Scout, Shaheen Karimian, spoke with The Autopian and hinted at the possibility of a smaller two-door Scout model with a removable roof:

“It is true a smaller subset of customers are saying they want that removable roof experience,” noted Karimian. “Doesn’t mean we can’t do one in the future, on say a vehicle with fewer doors and a shorter wheelbase.”

While that’s not anywhere near a confirmation that a third Scout model with a removable roof is happening, the company is at least aware that some customers are already asking for it. Karimian says that the company investigated removable roof panels on the Traveler SUV, but it would be too “large, heavy, and challenging” for a vehicle of its size. The Traveler is about the same length as a Rivian R1S.

As for when this third Scout may show up—you’ll have to wait. The Traveler SUV and Terra pickup aren’t scheduled to go into production until 2027 and go on sale in the same year, which means a potential third model won’t show up until well after that. But it may be well worth the wait.

40

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Pinterest

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail