page ad skin

Scout Is Already Planning a Third Model—And It Could Be for Enthusiasts

A two-door Scout with a removable roof? It’s not out of the question.

Scout Traveler Electric SUV
Photo by: Scout Motors
Jeff Perez Jeff Perez
By: Jeff Perez
at 10:30am ET
Share
Comments
  • Scout teased a third model during the debut of its Traveler SUV and Terra pickup.
  • The company's head of product marketing hinted at a two-door convertible model similar to the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler
  • Production of a third Scout model won't happen until after 2027.

The Scout brand is back with its first two electric off-roaders: The Traveler SUV and the Terra pickup truck. Both of these vehicles are concepts, but they're destined to go into production in just a few years with body-on-frame constructions, 350 miles of standard range (or 500 miles with a range extender), and nearly 1,000 pound-feet of torque.

During the debut presentation, Scout teased a third model that would join the lineup later as part of its "Stage 3 Portfolio Expansion." What this model might be is still a mystery—the company kept the teaser photo undercover. But if we're lucky, it could possibly, hopefully be a two-door convertible model a la the Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco. Fingers crossed.

Scout Traveler Electric SUV
Photo by:
Photo by: Scout Motors

Head of Product Marketing at Scout, Shaheen Karimian, spoke with The Autopian and hinted at the possibility of a smaller two-door Scout model with a removable roof:

“It is true a smaller subset of customers are saying they want that removable roof experience,” noted Karimian. “Doesn’t mean we can’t do one in the future, on say a vehicle with fewer doors and a shorter wheelbase.”

While that’s not anywhere near a confirmation that a third Scout model with a removable roof is happening, the company is at least aware that some customers are already asking for it. Karimian says that the company investigated removable roof panels on the Traveler SUV, but it would be too “large, heavy, and challenging” for a vehicle of its size. The Traveler is about the same length as a Rivian R1S.

As for when this third Scout may show up—you’ll have to wait. The Traveler SUV and Terra pickup aren’t scheduled to go into production until 2027 and go on sale in the same year, which means a potential third model won’t show up until well after that. But it may be well worth the wait.

Scout Traveler Electric SUV
40
Scout Traveler Electric SUV Scout Traveler Electric SUV Scout Traveler Electric SUV Scout Traveler Electric SUV Scout Traveler Electric SUV Scout Traveler Electric SUV Scout Traveler Electric SUV

The New Scout

scout traveler suv terra pickup truck debut specs Scout Is Back: Meet the Traveler SUV and Terra Pickup
scout harvester range extender option Scout's EVs Will Have a Gas Range-Extender Option
Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Source: The Autopian

Share this Story
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

Trending

The 2025 BMW M5 Is Too Capable: First Drive Review

That might sound like a good thing, but in the real world it’s a bit of a problem.
The Lincoln Navigator Is Now a Six-Figure SUV

The cheapest Navigator is officially over $100,000 thanks to a redesign and a reshuffling of trim levels.
Hyundai Built a Bare-Bones Electric Drift Machine

Body panels are overrated, anyway.

latest articles

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

alt

Scout's EVs Will Have a Gas Range-Extender Option

 alt

Aston Martin Finally Fixed the DBX: First Drive Review

 alt

Scout Is Back: Meet the Traveler SUV and Terra Pickup

 alt

Things Are Sounding Grim at Volkswagen

 alt

Scout Traveler and Terra: Everything We Know

 alt

Stop Trying to Reinvent the Infotainment System

 alt

The Best New SUVs Coming Out in 2025
Theme
Current Edition
USA / Global
SIGN UP FOR FREE

Chime in with article commenting.

Sign Up