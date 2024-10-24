Scout is back. After a 44-year hiatus, the brand is showing off two new production-intent concepts, the Traveler SUV and the Terra truck, both drawing inspiration from the original Scout vehicles built by International Harvester between 1961 and 1980. But the brand will have more than just two pure electric vehicles.

The Harvester is an optional extended-range energy system, a gas-powered generator that increases the range to more than 500 miles. The EVs will offer up to 350 miles of range on their own. Scout didn’t provide official specs, but the company says the EVs will be able to sprint to 60 miles per hour in as little as 3.5 seconds thanks to the nearly 1,000 pound-feet of estimated torque on board.

Scout Traveler and Terra Concepts

The new Scouts, built on a new proprietary body-on-frame platform, will be capable of fitting up to 35-inch tires. They’ll have over one foot of ground clearance and nearly three feet of water-fording capability. Mechanical goodies for the off-roaders include a front sway bar disconnect, front and rear mechanical lockers, and a solid rear axle.

Scout projects the Traveler SUV will be able to tow over 7, 000 pounds while the Terra truck will pull over 10,000 pounds. Both will be able to carry nearly 2,000 lbs of payload. Scout’s vehicles will use the North American Charging Standard and feature 800-volt architecture, bi-directional charging, and up to 350 kilowatts of charging capability.

The Scout Terra will have a 5.5-foot bed with two 120-volt power outlets and one 240-volt one. The Traveler features an integrated spare tire carrier that can carry up to a 35-inch full-size spare tire. The Terra truck can carry up to a 33-inch spare underneath, but customers can opt for an in-bed tire carrier that is capable of fitting a 35-inch spare.

16 Photos Scout Motors

Inside, tactile controls for climate sit beneath the large, central screen, with Scout taking design cues from the original Scout II. The automaker will offer the Terra truck with an available front bench seat that replaces the multifunction center console. It’ll have mechanical door handles, too.

Interested buyers can reserve their preferred variant today for just $100. The entry-level Traveler will start in the low $50,000 range with incentives, while the Terra Truck will have a $51,500 price tag, with retail prices for both starting under $60,000. Sadly, anyone slapping down $100 bucks will have to wait a bit for their vehicle—Scout is targeting the initial production to start sometime in 2027.

Scout Traveler Concept