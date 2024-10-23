Critics say solid-state batteries are perpetually five years away. At the very least, that timeline has dropped to two years—especially with more companies dabbling in the technology. Stellantis is the latest; The company says it will install solid-state batteries from its partner Factorial in a test fleet of Dodge Charger Daytona EVs in 2026. It's one of the first times the technology has been used publicly in automobiles, even if they're just prototypes.

Solid-state batteries replace the liquid electrolyte in conventional lithium-ion batteries with a solidified substance, enabling the use of more potent anode materials. This translates into much higher energy densities compared to the current state of the art. For reference, Factorial says its cells can achieve up to 390 watt-hours per kilogram. GM's large pouch cells, a similar form factor to Factorial's, can achieve around 280 wh/kg.

Factorial is one of the leaders in developing solid-state cells, along with a handful of other American companies like QuantumScape, which has development partnerships with Volkswagen, and Solid Power, which has inked deals with Ford and BMW.

Most major SSB companies have sent a slew of sample cells to their partners, but Stellantis' announcement is the first time an automaker has formally committed to showing off prototypes with this technology. Solid Power claims BMW is putting together a demonstration vehicle featuring its cells, but there's been little if any actual news from the Bavarian company on that front.

Stellantis provided few details on the packs going into the experimental Dodge Charger Daytonas. We do know that Factorial produces 100 amp-hour cells, which it has provided to its partner automakers, though. The experimental cars will likely use these batteries.

Keep in mind that Mercedes-Benz recently invested in Factorial as well. The Stuttgart automaker may have a similar announcement on the horizon. Until then, though, Dodge's new electric muscle car will be the first widely-publicized production prototypes to get powered by the exciting new battery technology.

