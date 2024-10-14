8,135,424. That's how many Renault 4s were sold in more than 100 countries over 30 years. Launched in 1961, the economy car was a belated response to the Citroën 2CV and yet it still managed to become a huge commercial success worldwide. It survived until 1994, and now, it's officially back. Don't call it a direct successor since it's no longer the spartan hatchback you remember.

Previewed a couple of years ago by the eccentric 4ever Trophy concept, the production model is essentially a crossover version of the reborn Renault 5. The smart-looking hatchback has received a jacked-up suspension and extra plastic body cladding for pint-sized SUV duty. One neat feature is the electrically operated sliding fabric roof reminiscent of its long-running ancestor.

The Renault 4 E-Tech looks more utilitarian than the hatchback and has a boxy body akin to the original R4. The French automaker made efforts to evoke the classic rounded headlight into the modern-day equivalent, which also has vertical three-part taillights shaped like a pill as a nod to its source of inspiration. The classic model's tailgate extended all the way down for extra practicality, and to make it easy to load/unload cargo, the new 4's rear hatch continues in the rear bumper. The opening is only 24 inches (61 centimeters) from the ground.

At 163 inches (4.14 meters) long, the reborn Renault 4 is positioned between the Clio supermini and the Captur subcompact crossover. It's 70.8 inches (1.8 meters) wide and 61.8 inches (1.57 meters) tall while offering a ground clearance of 7.1 inches (18.1 centimeters). As you can imagine, it's bigger in every direction than the new R5.

All flavors of the diminutive crossover get 18-inch wheels. Much like the R5, the nostalgia-infused electric crossover has multi-link independent suspension at both front and rear axles. You'll have a hard time finding cars in the B-segment, especially in the mainstream class, with a multi-link setup at the back.

The interior looks instantly familiar since it's been largely carried over from the hatchback. Because the crossover is larger, its cargo capacity of 14.8 cubic feet (420 liters) is substantially more generous. In addition, the wheelbase has been stretched to 103.1 inches (2.62 meters), so there's more legroom for rear passengers. Echoing the hatch, the dashboard accommodates a 10.1-inch digital driver's display and a 10-inch touchscreen. Thankfully, you still get some physical buttons below the central air vents.

Underpinned by the same AmpR Small platform as the R5, the new retro-flavored crossover is offered with two power outputs: 121 hp (90 kW) and 166 lb-ft (225 Nm) alongside a more potent motor with 148 hp (110 kW) and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm). Go for the more powerful motor and the new Renault 4 E-Tech will take less than eight and a half seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill. It'll need less than seven seconds to go from 50 to 75 mph (80 to 120 km/h).

2025 Renault 4 E-Tech

There are also two battery sizes available: 40 kWh and 52 kWh. Renault estimates a maximum range of 249 miles (400 kilometers) with the bigger one. The small pack offers more than 186 miles (300 km) of range on the same WLTP cycle. Once depleted, the battery can be juiced up with DC charging at up to 100 kW. In this case, it'll take half an hour to go from 15% to 80%. Bidirectional charging at 11 kW is also supported to turn the R4 into an energy source.

The company with the diamond logo says the lightest configuration weighs a relatively low 3,108 pounds (1,410 kilograms). That number will go higher once you begin to add optional equipment and the bigger battery pack. Renault quotes a maximum towing capacity of 1,653 lbs (750 kg).

Following its public debut this week at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, the new R4 will go on sale in Europe next year.