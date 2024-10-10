A rare R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R was stolen from Nissan's private collection in Australia.

The car is one of 100 registered in the country and is valued at around $170,000 USD ($250,000 AUD).

Nissan is working with Victoria, Australia police to recover the vehicle.

The R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R is one of the most iconic sports cars of all time—and with secondhand values of at least $75,000 here in the US, one of the most sought-after, too. Unfortunately, that makes it a prime target for criminals. Nissan found that out recently when an R32 was stolen from the automaker's historic collection in Australia.

A Nissan Australia spokesperson confirmed to News.com.au that the rare sports car had been stolen from the company's headquarters in Melbourne. "Unfortunately our original R32 GT-R has been stolen and is now subject to a police investigation," the spokesperson said.

Nissan

The car in question is a dark red 1991 Skyline GT-R with a Victoria, Australia registration of GTR 091. It's completely stock and was one of the first cars sold in the region. Nissan purchased it in 2015 and used it regularly for promotional events. It's valued at around $170,000 USD (or, $250,000 AUD).

There aren’t many details surrounding the theft, or any ideas on who might be responsible, but Nissan Australia is working closely with Victoria police to track down the vehicle and the criminals. They are asking anyone in the area to reach out if they have information.

With only 100 R32s delivered new to Australia between 1989 and 1994, the Skyline GT-R is easily one of the rarest cars in the entire country. And the car has a storied history Down Under. It raced throughout the 1990s in the Australian Touring Car Championship (ATCC), with Gibson Motorsport taking home ATCC and Bathurst 1000 championships with its R32 race cars in 1991 and 1992.

Hopefully Nissan and local police are able to recover this piece of automotive history.

10 Photos Nissan