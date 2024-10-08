After the F40, F50, Enzo, and the LaFerrari got fresh tires, their ancestor is now offered with brand-new Pirelli rubber as well. The bespoke Cinturato P7 set targets a limited crowd since the GTO is the rarest of the Ferrari flagship supercars. Only 272 units were made between 1984 and 1987. That's right–there are new tires for a vehicle that went out of production nearly 40 years ago.

Initially engineered for 1974 WRC rally cars, the Cinturato P7 was Pirelli's first ultra-low-profile tire and made its way to road-legal models a couple of years later. For the GTO, the rubber is available in the original size: 225/50 R16 at the front axle and 265/50 R16 at the rear.

Additional images beyond the top photo have not been supplied but we do know the tires have a period-correct look like the other products from the Collezione range. In an interview with Motor1, Emanuelle Vanzetti, the engineer in charge of Pirelli's Collezione program, said the new tires are "100 percent respectful of the original look, but they're also, as much as possible, respectful of the original handling and driving style."

Pricing isn't mentioned, but if you happen to have a GTO in your garage, money isn't an issue.

For the F40, of which a little over 1,300 cars were built, Pirelli sells a dedicated P Zero set measuring 245/40 R17 front and 335/35 R17 rear. Almost as rare as the 288 GTO, the F50 was assembled in 349 units and those who are fortunate enough to own one can buy a new set of P Zero Corsa tires (245/35 R18 and 335/30 R18).

Limited to 400 examples, the Enzo is also compatible with a P Zero Corsa set but the tires are bigger, 245/35 R19 at the front and 345/35 R19 at the rear. Ferrari's latest flagship supercars, the LaFerrari and its open-top Aperta sibling, have P Zero Corsa Asimmetrico 2 tires. The electrified flagship was initially limited to 499 cars but a 500th car was made and sold at an auction to aid those affected by the Italian earthquake in 2016.

We could be weeks away from a new Ferrari flagship. Rumor has it the model internally codenamed "F250" will premiere soon with an ultra-potent hybrid V-6. If reports are to be believed, there will be 599 coupes and 199 convertibles, plus a hardcore XX version capped at 30 units.

Ferrari's next-gen range-topper will battle the recently unveiled McLaren W1 and a possible production version of the Porsche Mission X, therefore creating another Holy Trinity. It won't be quite the same as the LaFerrari/P1/918 Spyder trio since the new Porsche will be fully electric.

Ferrari 288 GTO, historical pictures