Here in the US, you can choose from two flavors of the Lotus Emira: The base four-cylinder model or the V-6. The AMG-powered base model makes a modest 360 horsepower, while the V-6 delivers a healthier 400 horsepower. But if you live in certain markets outside of the US (Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), there’s a new, more powerful four-cylinder model available for 2025.

The new Lotus Emira SE uses the same turbocharged 2.0-liter AMG four-cylinder as before, but here it makes 400 hp and 354 pound-feet of torque—an increase of 40 hp and 37 lb-ft. Interestingly, that horsepower figure now matches the V-6 Emira. Unfortunately, the four-cylinder model is only available with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, while you can still get a stick on the V-6.

That bump in output for the Turbo SE model results in a slightly quicker 0-62 mph time of 4.0 seconds flat—as opposed to 4.3 seconds in the standard Turbo model. The Emira Turbo SE also improves its top speed by 11 mph over the standard Turbo trim, reaching 180 mph. The Lotus Drivers Pack comes standard, which includes the stiffer Sport suspension, cross-drilled and ventilated two-piece brakes, and launch control.

A new 20-inch “V-Spoke” wheel design helps separate the SE visually from the rest of the range, as do the red brake calipers, ‘Emira Turbo SE’ badging, darkened Lotus badges, and blacked-out exhaust tips. The interior even gets an upgraded Alcantara headliner.

Will the new Emira Turbo SE come to America? That remains to be seen. We reached out to Lotus to find out. For now, you can still get your hands on the base Turbo four-cylinder model or the supercharged V-6. The base Turbo model starts at $99,900, and the V-6 costs $105,400.

