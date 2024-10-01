Toyota is simplifying its lineup. The automaker recently ditched the “Prime” name for the plug-in-hybrid Prius and RAV4 models, and now Toyota is tightening up the Land Cruiser trim structure for 2025.

The 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser now starts at $57,900 with the $1,450 destination fee included—a $555 increase over last year's starting price. The one-year First Edition model is gone, and buyers will be able to step into the off-road SUV starting with the 1958 trim before moving up to the standard Land Cruiser trim.

Trim 2025 Price 2024 Price 1958 $57,900 $57,345 Land Cruiser $63,900 $63,345

The Land Cruiser 1958 model still has a retro design with rounded LED headlights, a "TOYOTA" heritage grille on the front end, and basic cloth seats inside. An 8.0-inch touchscreen comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The standard Land Cruiser trim gets slim rectangular LED headlights, faux leather seats, and two 12.3-inch screens standard.

The Land Cruiser does get two small upgrades for 2025. ​​Toyota offers a new integrated liftgate that makes the cargo area more visible at night, and there's a new monotone Heritage Blue paint option on the standard Land Cruiser trim.

Toyota

Opt for the Premium package (the same one as last year) and that gets you 20-inch wheels, a 14-speaker JBL audio system, a head-up display, wireless charging, and more. The Premium package costs $5,840.

Both versions of the 2025 Land Cruiser use the same 2.4-liter four-cylinder I-Force Max hybrid powertrain making 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, paired with standard four-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The retro-inspired SUV gets up to 23 miles per gallon combined.

The 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser hits dealerships later this fall.