Toyota is simplifying its lineup. The automaker recently ditched the “Prime” name for the plug-in-hybrid Prius and RAV4 models, and now Toyota is tightening up the Land Cruiser trim structure for 2025.

The 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser now starts at $57,900 with the $1,450 destination fee included—a $555 increase over last year's starting price. The one-year First Edition model is gone, and buyers will be able to step into the off-road SUV starting with the 1958 trim before moving up to the standard Land Cruiser trim.

Trim 2025 Price 2024 Price
1958 $57,900 $57,345
Land Cruiser $63,900 $63,345

The Land Cruiser 1958 model still has a retro design with rounded LED headlights, a "TOYOTA" heritage grille on the front end, and basic cloth seats inside. An 8.0-inch touchscreen comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The standard Land Cruiser trim gets slim rectangular LED headlights, faux leather seats, and two 12.3-inch screens standard.

The Land Cruiser does get two small upgrades for 2025. ​​Toyota offers a new integrated liftgate that makes the cargo area more visible at night, and there's a new monotone Heritage Blue paint option on the standard Land Cruiser trim.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota

Opt for the Premium package (the same one as last year) and that gets you 20-inch wheels, a 14-speaker JBL audio system, a head-up display, wireless charging, and more. The Premium package costs $5,840.

Both versions of the 2025 Land Cruiser use the same 2.4-liter four-cylinder I-Force Max hybrid powertrain making 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, paired with standard four-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The retro-inspired SUV gets up to 23 miles per gallon combined.

The 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser hits dealerships later this fall.

