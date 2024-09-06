A rare Jaguar XJR-15 race car is for sale, complete with a 450-horsepower, 6.0-liter V-12 engine.

Juan Manuel Fangio II raced it to victory at the 1991 Formula One support race at Silverstone.

The car comes included with a low-mileage Jaguar XJR-S street car.

This 1990 Jaguar XJR-15, piloted by Juan Manuel Fangio II to victory at the 1991 Formula One support race at Silverstone, is for sale. This is the first time in its 33-year existence that the car has been offered to the public. It still wears its original JaguarSpot International Challenge livery, and features Fangio’s autograph.

Jaguar built 16 of these race cars with the help of Tom Walkinshaw Racing (TWR). This is chassis 48. It features a 6.0-liter V-12 engine producing 450 horsepower, a six-speed manual gearbox with straight-cut gears, and a triple-plate carbon-fiber AP Racing clutch. Underneath the carbon body panels you'll find a carbon-fiber monocoque—pretty advanced stuff for the early 1990s.

The Jaguar has massively wide Pirelli P Zero Assimetrico tires—13 inches at the rear and nine at the front—that wrap around 17-inch OZ alloy wheels. Steel AP Racing four-piston brakes provide stopping power at all four corners, while a limited-slip differential gets torque to the ground.

The carbon-exposed cabin is extremely basic. You have your essential dials for speed and revs, along with gauges for vehicle vitals like oil temp, oil pressure, fuel, and water temp. There’s a carbon-fiber racing seat with a four-point Sabelt harness and a fire suppression system.

The car is currently listed for sale on Pistonheads via The Octane Collection, an exotic car dealer in the United Kingdom. There's no price listed, but considering the rarity and desirability of even normal, street-legal XJR-15s, this one certainly won't go for cheap. The best part? The sale comes included with a 600-mile Jaguar XJR-S, so you can drive yourself to the track before hopping into your XJR-15 race car.