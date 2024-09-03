Volkswagen has made building your Jetta GLI for 2025 more straightforward than ever. There’s only one available option, and all you have to really do is decide whether you want the six-speed manual or the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Both versions start at the same $33,940 (the price includes the $1,225 destination charge).



The only available option is the $650 Black Package, which adds a black roof, black mirror caps, and new 18-inch black wheels to the refreshed sedan. Volkswagen updated the entire Jetta line for 2025, revamping the front-end design and tweaking the cabin.

Make and Model Engine Horsepower Torque Price (w/dest.) 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Turbo 2.0L Four-Cylinder 228 HP 258 LB-FT $33,940 2025 Honda Civic Si Turbo 1.5L Four-Cylinder 200 HP 192 LB-FT $31,045 2025 Hyundai Elantra N Turbo 2.0L Four-Cylinder 276 HP 289 LB-FT $35,100

The GLI benefits from this glow-up by gaining the free-standing eight-inch infotainment screen. It also comes with three USB-C ports—two in the cubby above the 15-watt wireless charging pad ahead of the shifter, and one in the center console storage box. It also has the Climatronic touch climate controls and the touch steering-wheel buttons.

Under the hood is the same turbocharged 2.0-liter EA888 four-cylinder engine, making 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A limited-slip differential, a lowered suspension, and VW’s Dynamic Chassis Control are also standard in the front-wheel-drive car.

Volkswagen Volkswagen

The 2025 Jetta GLI is still pricier than the 2025 Honda Civic Si, but the Volkswagen makes a bit more power, and it’s available with an automatic, where the Si is not. The GLI is cheaper than the $35,100 Elantra N, but the Hyundai also makes nearly 50 hp more than the Jetta—and that’s just for the six-speed manual. The Elantra N with the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is even more expensive, starting at $36,950.