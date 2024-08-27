I’ve always been fascinated with so-called "zombie cars," so I'm constantly looking for defunct models whenever a sales chart comes out. While all our stories so far have focused on new-but-old vehicles sold in the United States, here's one from Europe. It’s easily the most puzzling list we've ever seen since it includes quite a few relics.

Automotive News Europe cites analyst company Dataforce and its comprehensive sales chart of "new" vehicles that were first registered between January and July 2024. The one car that popped on my radar was the Fiat Multipla. Widely regarded as one of the ugliest vehicles ever made, someone bought a "new" Multipla last month. It's unclear whether it was the original version (top) or the much nicer facelifted model (bottom). Either way, it's at least 14 years old since production ended in 2010.

But the oddly styled six-seater is just one of many cars that were retired many moons ago yet still made the sales charts. Another zombie vehicle, even older, is the Nissan 350Z, which died in 2008. Someone who wanted a more practical vehicle bought a Volvo V50, a wagon that bowed out in 2012.

We're barely scratching the surface since there are numerous dead-but-alive cars: Mercedes CLK, Aston Martin DB7, Ford Ka, Alfa Romeo 159, Jaguar S-Type, and even a Rolls-Royce Corniche. The latter was retired nearly 30 years ago, making it the oldest to appear in the sales chart. Oh, there's also the XJS, a car that Jaguar stopped making in 1996. Not one, but two were first registered through July 2024.

Model Units Sold Year Discontinued Aston Martin DB7 1 2004 BMW i3 16 2022 BMW i8 1 2020 BMW Z3 1 2002 BMW Z8 1 2003 Rolls-Royce Corniche 1 1995 Ferrari 550/575 1 2006 Ferrari F430 1 2009 Jaguar S-Type 2 2007 Jaguar XJS 2 1996 Volvo V50 1 2012 Volvo S80 1 2016 Volvo V40 1 2019 Honda Prelude 1 2001 Mercedes SLK/SLC 8 2020 Mercedes CL 2 2014 Mercedes CLK 1 2009 Nissan 350Z 1 2008 Alfa Romeo 147 1 2010 Alfa Romeo 159 1 2011 Alfa Romeo GT 1 2010 Fiat Barchetta 3 2005 Volkswagen Beetle 2 2019

It's worth noting Dataforce looked at the figures from all 27 EU countries, the UK, plus the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) consisting of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. The document at the source link below shows the full list with more cars than the ones we highlighted. There are also no fewer than four Countaches, but let's keep in mind Lamborghini brought the name back a few years ago with the Aventador-based Countach LPI 800-4.

Honorable mentions go to the VW Golf Plus, Mini Coupe, Ford Fusion and Mondeo (listed separately), Ford Taurus, Polestar 1, and a Skoda Roomster.

In an email to Motor1, Dataforce's Senior Automotive Analyst, Benjamin Kibies, confirmed that these cars had never been registered before and are now with their first owners: