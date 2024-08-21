Zayn Sofuoglu is the five-year-old driver of this Lamborghini Revuelto.

He recently drove the car to 194 mph on a closed runway with his father in the passenger seat.

Despite his young age, he's already driven several high-horsepower vehicles.

Meet Zayn Sofuoglu. Son of Turkish motorcycle racer Kenan Sofuoglu, he's only five years old, and he's already driving supercars. In fact, he just drove a Lamborghini Revuelto all the way to 194 mph.

A short video published to Instagram shows Sofuoglu suiting up, donning a helmet, strapping into a special car seat before flooring the 1001-horsepower hybrid down an airport runway. His father is in the passenger seat, but young Sofuoglu is doing all the driving here. And he doesn't lift off the throttle until 312 kph flashes on the digital speedometer. That's 193.86 mph, which is supremely fast for any driver, never mind one who needs extensions to reach the pedals.

Perusing Zayn's Instagram account (managed by his parents, per the description) it's clear he's no stranger to things on wheels despite his young age. We see motorcycles, go-karts, and a plethora of cars that he's already driven. Among them are a Tesla Model S Plaid in which he spins donuts, a Nissan 200SX drift car that he drifts with some legitimate skill, and a Ferrari SF90, where he also pulled off some donuts (at the ripe old age of three). So he does have some measure of experience for piloting the Lambo at speed. Honestly, he probably has more high-horsepower experience than most drivers.

To Zayn's credit, he looks extremely focused during his 194-mph Lamborghini drive. His eyes stay glued to the horizon during the run, but pay attention to what he does after crossing the line. His eyes glance to the instrument display, then the rearview mirror, then back to the horizon while braking. Even when dad offers a congratulatory hand, he returns the gesture without taking his eyes off the road. And when the celebratory donuts come, he's checking his surroundings before matting the gas. It seems to us he's taking this all very seriously. That's a good thing at any age.

Is age five too young for such vehicular activity? Jump into the comments and let us know.