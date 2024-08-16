A few weeks ago, Cadillac revealed the Sollei concept, a stunning convertible that felt like something we could see in the brand’s lineup very soon. Today, the automaker looks further into its future with Opulent Velocity, a new concept that envisions what the V-Series brand could look like when autonomy, luxury, and performance exist in the same all-electric package.

Cadillac is light on powertrain details for the Opulent Velocity, calling the concept an “experience-based design study.” It focused on crafting two distinct user experiences controlled by a physical switch in the cantilevered center console. Opulent mode engages the car’s Level 4 autonomous capability for a hands-free driving experience. Velocity mode presents the steering wheel and pedals for the driver to take full control. But this concept is about much more than drive modes.

Cadillac

The increased processing power needed for higher levels of autonomous driving will allow Cadillac to craft unique user experiences inside the cabin. The extra computational oomph could power software capable of teaching drivers the best line around the track on-demand, using the concept’s full windshield and augmented reality head-up display for a “ghost car” function like in video games.

“Ultimately, it’s how fast can I go around the track, what’s my best time, and what’s the best way to do it, and if I can enable that better through the tech, what are the opportunities?” Bryan Nesbit, the executive director of Global Cadillac Design, said in a statement. “And that’s really what this study is about.”

The Opulent Velocity is also a testbed for new battery packaging, cooling technologies, and finishes. It has big butterfly doors, making ingress and egress easier due to the concept’s low hip-point. Cadillac experimented with the brand’s vertical lighting signature and took a departure with the rear lights while illuminating the grille, badge, wheel center caps, and wheel spokes.

Cadillac Cadillac

Inside, Cadillac designed a cabin that wraps around its occupants. It's supposed to feel light and floaty, according to the brand. While the full windscreen display and augmented HUD will relay info to the driver, the steering wheel also features a screen.

Cadillac’s V-Series brand celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, bringing in new, young, college-educated buyers into the brand. The automaker wants to build on that success, and the Opulent Velocity previews what those buyers and fans could own and drive one day. The concept will made its public debut on Friday a The Quail during Monterey Car Week.