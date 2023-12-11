The holidays are here, which means it's time to decorate your house with lights, tinsel, and Santa Claus. Some people take the Clark Griswold approach and go all-out for the celebration. But even at the most extreme levels of Christmas cheer, we've never seen anyone include an authentic McLaren Formula One car as part of the decorations.

If you're curious about how you get ahold of a McLaren F1 car to display in your front yard, it helps to be a significant investor in the company. The house in question reportedly belongs to Jeff Moorad, who is an owner and CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. He's also part of an investment group that owns at least 15 percent of McLaren Racing.

A comment on Reddit adds more evidence to this car belonging at least in part to Moorad. According to user sokzk: "I spoke with the woman who lives here, and she told me it’s the 2017 car with the current livery. Her husband is 'on the board' for McLaren. She also told me it’s getting moved to LA in January."

The F1 car is part of the decorations in front of his house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California. Many people in this area go to extraordinary lengths to light up their homes for the holidays.

The TikTok video below shows the car's delivery process, including a crane lifting it into the yard.

The video below lets us see the car in the daylight from various angles. There's even a blow-up Santa in the cockpit. It's not every day you see a real Formula One car sitting in someone's yard, much less see one being used as a prop for a holiday display. We're not complaining, though. If we had the cash, we'd probably do the same thing.