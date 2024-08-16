Lincoln has revealed a new Navigator for 2025 to compete with the Cadillac Escalade.

The current Lincoln Navigator has been on sale for several years now, and to bring the heat to the recently-refreshed Cadillac Escalade, Ford's Luxury mark is bringing out an all-new model. The 2025 Navigator keeps the same 440-horsepower 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6 of the old model, but otherwise, it's a different beast inside and out. A huge new 48-inch infotainment display dominates the instrument panel while first and second-row passengers can get heated and cooled massage seats.

Like the Escalade, the new Navigator is an impressive mix of big wheels, comfort, and technology. The standard 22-inchers can be swapped out for an even bigger set of 24s, and like the new truck's bodywork, they're full of ornate details.

Where the Lincoln departs from the recently refreshed Cadillac is how it uses its various luxury appointments, though. A "Rejuvenate" feature combines the vehicle's perfume, ambient lighting, massage, climate system, and more into one big theatrical experience intended to relax the driver. Enabling it begins the show, and there are several different modes to match your mood. This feature, thankfully, can only be used in park. Each cycle of the system lasts 5-10 minutes.

This is only available to the front row occupants, but the rear passengers are far from ignored. As previously mentioned, the second row can be optioned with heated and cooled massage seats. Even the third row, often an afterthought even in luxury trucks, gets heated seats. If you're curious about the number of USB ports inside this monster, it's 14.

The features continue even outside the Navigator. An available "cargo tailgate manager" feature adds multiple shelves to store your goodies, a bench seat, and even a table. In other words, this vehicle is designed to be enjoyed while parked.

Driving the Lincoln should be a breeze though, especially on the highway. Ford's hands-free highway driving system, BlueCruise, comes standard. Like General Motors' Super Cruise, it allows the vehicle to drive hands-free on the highway, sticking in its lane and carefully controlling the throttle and brake. It must be supervised, but it takes a lot of the stress out of long trips.

If none of this is enough, there are the two Black Label models, called Enlighten and Atmospheric. Forget the 24-way adjustable driver's seat. In Black Label trim, the top-tier Navigator gets a 30-way "Perfect Position" seat. The interior is likewise spruced up with real wood, premium leather, and what the brand calls a "crystal-inspired" volume knob.

"Enlighten" is the brighter, lighter version of the Black Label: Beige seats with grey piping and birch accents. "Atmospheric" is the moodier of the two, with grey leather seats, black floors, and copper accents. Both include those impressive second-row captains chairs as standard, as well as a 28-speaker sound system.

Pricing has yet to be announced for the 2025 Navigator, but with the current big-boy Lincoln starting in the mid-eighties, expect the latest edition to inch closer to six figures. The new truck goes on sale next spring.