Mercedes-Maybach has added a new vehicle to its lineup called the SL 680 Monogram Series.

Based on the AMG SL roadster, it uses that car's twin-turbo V-8, but with different suspension and exhaust tuning.

There are a bunch of Maybach-specific design touches inside and out, including a Maybach logo pattern on the hood and soft top.

There's a new Mercedes-Maybach in town, and it's not some ultra-long limousine or gigantic SUV. The 2026 SL 680 Monogram Series adds some pizazz to the Mercedes roadster, with comfort-focused mechanical upgrades and a smattering of luxurious design changes.

The biggest changes are found on the outside. Available in two different "design concepts," buyers can go for either Red Ambience or White Ambience for the Maybach SL's color scheme. No matter which you choose, up front you'll get a Maybach-specific illuminated grille and an upright Mercedes tri-star on the hood. There are rose gold accents in the headlights, a chrome-finished windshield frame, and a buyer's choice of five-hole Monoblock or multi-spoke 21-inch wheels.

The changes don't stop there. The black soft top has been covered in a pattern of Maybach logos in a subtle anthracite color. Buyers can optionally add this pattern to the hood of the car, where the panel is sanded by hand before the design is printed onto the metal. Other changes include specific Maybach taillights, a new chrome-trimmed rear fascia, and a new diffuser with Maybach-specific exhaust outlets.

The cabin is equally well-appointed, with Crystal White Nappa leather covering the door panels, center console, and, of course, the seats. The space behind the seats where the rear bench would normally go is also covered in Nappa leather; there's no word on whether rear seats can be optioned in the Maybach SL. Other changes to the interior include a specific steering wheel, stainless steel pedals, and stainless steel door sills.

Mechanically, the Maybach SL isn't that different from the AMG SL63. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 under the hood makes the same 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, sending power to all four wheels. Rear-axle steering is standard, as is the company's widely used nine-speed automatic transmission.

All of the changes are in the name of comfort. There's more sound-deadening, a quieter exhaust system, a retuned, softer suspension, and softer engine mounts. Mercedes claims a 0-60 time of 4.0 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 160 miles per hour, 0.5 seconds and 36 mph slower than the AMG SL63, respectively.

There's no word on price for the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, but deliveries should begin in the second half of 2025.

