Bentley recently bid adieu to the old Continental GT with the last pure V-8 version, the Edition 8. A week later, the British luxury brand is already previewing its new model—even though it looks like a facelifted version of the car originally launched in 2017.

Regardless, the company has revealed early images and technical specifications of the "new" Continental. As expected, the next Conti uses Bentley's "Ultra Performance Hybrid" based around a V-8. The combustion engine and electric motor work together for a combined 771 horsepower and a massive 738 pound-feet of torque. These output figures are even higher than the W-12 mounted in the Batur, which can "only" muster 740 hp and 737 lb-ft.

The unspecified battery pack will have enough juice for 50 miles of range in the WLTP cycle, so slightly less in the EPA test. Bentley's most powerful production car ever is getting four-wheel steering and all-wheel drive with torque vectoring. Other goodies include dual-valve dampers, a limited-slip differential, and 48-volt electric anti-roll tech. These upgrades will transform the new Continental GT into the "most dynamically capable Bentley road car in the company's 105-year history."

Performance numbers haven't been disclosed but it could be even quicker than the old Continental GT Speed. The defunct W-12-powered coupe needed three and a half seconds to hit 60 mph from a standstill before topping out at 208 mph. Speaking of the twin-turbo 6.0-liter powerhouse, production is ending with the final examples of the ultra-exclusive Batur. Should there be a new Continental GT Speed in the future, it won't have twelve cylinders.

Although weight isn't specified, logic tells us it's heavier than the old V-8 model after adding the hybrid bits. Its predecessor tipped the scales at nearly 4,800 pounds, so don't be too surprised if it crosses the 5,000-pound mark like the old W-12 did. That shouldn't be much of a concern, though, since the Continental GT is a sumptuous luxury cruiser rather than an agile sports car to hoon around a track.

The next-generation Continental GT debuts in June as a coupe, with the convertible likely to follow shortly.