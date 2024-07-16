When Porsche introduced the electric Macan at the beginning of the year, it only showed the 4 and Turbo models. Now the rear-wheel-drive and 4S trims join the lineup. The new base model ditches the front motor to shave off 243 pounds compared to the Macan 4 while the 4S slots between the 4 and the flagship Turbo.

The entry-level model uses the same rear-mounted electric motor as the Macan 4. It's good for 335 horsepower but output temporarily rises to 355 horsepower with launch control. It’s down by 47 hp compared to its all-paw sibling. This e-motor produces an instant torque of 415 lb-ft, so you sacrifice 64 lb-ft. It's still enough to send the RWD Macan EV to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds. That makes it half a second slower than the dual-motor Macan 4. Flat out, it can reach 136 mph, matching its AWD cousin.

At $77,295 with destination and handling fees included, the tail-happy Macan undercuts its AWD counterpart by $3,155.

Porsche Macan 4S EV

Step up to the Macan 4S and Porsche rewards you with 442 hp or 40 hp more than in the non-S model. With overboost, output rises to 509 hp, an extra 107 hp over the Macan 4. Turn on launch control and the driver has access to 578 lb-ft, or an additional 99 lb-ft compared to the Macan 4. The hotter derivative takes 3.9 seconds to 60 mph, making it a full second quicker. The top speed is 149 mph, so it's 13 mph faster.

The Macan 4S uses the same front motor found in the 4 but it gets a beefier rear motor to unlock the extra oomph. As the others, the new members of the family can replenish their 95-kWh batteries at up to 270 kW, resulting in a 10 to 80 percent charge in about 21 minutes. Both have air suspension and electronic damping control as standard equipment.

Porsche charges $86,895 for the Macan 4S, which means you'll be forking out an extra $6,445 over the regular Macan 4.

Trim Horsepower (w/Overboost) Torque (w/Overboost) 0-60 MPH Top Speed Price Macan 455 HP 415 LB-FT 5.4 Seconds 136 MPH $77,295 Macan 4 402 HP 479 LB-FT 4.9 Seconds 136 MPH $80,450 Macan 4S 509 HP 578 LB-FT 3.9 Seconds 149 MPH $86,895 Macan Turbo 630 HP 833 LB-FT 3.1 Seconds 161 MPH $106,950

Elsewhere, the Macan without a combustion engine receives a new Slate Grey Neo color and 20-inch wheels, along with an off-road design package. The latter improves the approach angle to 17.5 degrees and increases ground clearance by 0.4 inches to 7.6 inches. In its highest setting, the standard air suspension boosts ground clearance to 8.8 inches.

The different front bumper, side skirts, diffuser, and roof railings included with the off-road pack can be painted in either Vesuvius Grey or the same color as the rest of the body.

The newly added models are already available to order, with deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of the year.

Although the first-generation, gasoline-fueled Macan is still available, Porsche has announced production will end by mid-2026.