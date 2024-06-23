Enthusiasts aren't into the new Mercedes-AMG C63, and it's easy to see why. The widely loved twin-turbo V-8 from the last version is gone, replaced by a complicated hybrid system with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine at its heart. But there's no denying one thing: The new C63 is incredibly quick in a straight line.

The Carwow YouTube channel brought together new and old C63 Estates to see how they stack up against each other in a series of straight-line comparison tests. With its extra horsepower and standard all-wheel drive, the new car is the clear favorite. But all of that extra equipment means it weighs around 700 pounds more.

Not like that matters. The new C63 S E-Performance absolutely demolishes the old V-8 car in a pair of traditional standing start drag races, walking away and finishing several car lengths ahead.

Things get a bit more interesting when Carwow attempts a roll race. It's the old eight-cylinder car that gets an early lead, managing to hold its own through the half-mile for a finish that's too close to call. Of course, the new hybrid C63 takes wins in the second and third roll races—though not by much.

Amazingly, the hybrid C63 can also out-brake the old car, even with the extra weight. In a braking test from 100 mph, the new car is able to stop more than a car length shorter. The beauty of ever-advancing tech at work.

While the E-Performance is measurably better in every way, I'd still take the 4.0-liter-powered C63. More speed and power is nice and all, but sound matters too. And nothing else in the company's lineup can beat that V-8.