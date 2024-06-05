Automakers understand enthusiasts love customizing their vehicles. Mopar offers a slew of upgrades for Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler products, and every year the company highlights its catalog with a special model. This year’s car is a Jeep Gladiator with a limited production run of just 250 units and a $72,190 price tag (the price includes the $1,895 destination charge).

Mopar builds its special Gladiator on the Rubicon trim. It features a black exterior with topographical Rubicon trail graphics on the hood, bedsides, and tailgates, which are outlined in red and feature the Jeep Performance Parts logo.

In addition to the graphics package, the Gladiator also comes with the three-piece body-color hardtop, the tri-fold tonneau cover, a spray-on bedliner, front and rear grab handles, and a custom Mopar tailgate badge.

Falken all-terrain tires wrap around 17-inch aluminum wheels with painted black inserts; however, not all the upgrades are cosmetic. The truck also has Mopar’s heavy-duty rock rails and the triple-hoop grille guard. The brand’s 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine powers the limited-edition Gladiator, making 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

The cabin receives two-tone Katzkin leather black and Maraschino red seats, with the front buckets featuring the Mopar logo. Red contrast stitching adorns the steering wheel, seats, and instrument panel, while a red center console armrest sits in the middle. The truck has a black Mopar headliner and black sill trim. A custom badge sits just behind the shifter that notes the truck’s limited-production run.

This is Mopar’s 14th year producing limited-edition vehicles that highlight the brand’s aftermarket upgrades for Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler vehicles. Other goodies from Mopar for the Gladiator include a two-inch lift with Bilstein shocks, beadlock-capable wheels, door kits, and more.