It’s been nearly two years since Volvo unveiled the EX90, but it’s finally entering production. The first electric SUV, finished in Denim Blue, has rolled off the assembly line at the automaker’s Charleston, South Carolina, factory, destined for an American customer later this year as the company kicks off deliveries in the second half of 2024.

Volvo was supposed to begin delivering the EV in early 2024. However, it had to delay the SUV’s launch so it could fix some remaining software issues, which has been a problem that has plagued several automakers and delayed a handful of new-car launches.

The EX90 debuted in November 2022 as the brand’s new, three-row electric flagship and a companion to the gas-powered XC90 already in Volvo’s lineup. It rides on a new platform packing a 111.0-kilowatt-hour battery, with the Twin Motor Performance trim making 509 horsepower and 671 pound-feet of torque. A sprint to 60 miles per hour takes 4.7 seconds.

The entry-level Twin Motor trim, which starts at $77,990 (the price includes the $1,295 destination charge), produces 402 hp and 568 lb-ft of twist. It needs an extra second to accelerate from 0-60 mph.

The automaker also packed the EV with sensors and technology, claiming it is the safest Volvo model ever. The car features an external 360-degree camera, five radar sensors, and 16 ultrasonic ones, all designed to help the vehicle see the world around it and allow the driver to react more quickly. Inside, a 14.5-inch center infotainment screen features built-in Google apps and services.

Volvo is producing the EX90 alongside the S60 sedan. The company’s factory can build up to 150,000 cars per year, which is part of the company’s strategy to sell 600,000 EVs by 2025.