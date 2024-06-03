Mercedes-Benz revealed the redesigned 2024 E-Class All-Terrain last September. We knew we'd get the updated wagon in America, and now, we know how much it'll cost. The 2024 E450 All-Terrain will cost $75,850 to start, including a $1,150 destination charge. That's $3,450 more expensive than last year's model.

Like any luxury car, the E450 All-Terrain is available with a near-endless list of optional extras and upgrade packages. Customers can add the Night Package for $200, which paints the front air-dam trim, mirror housings, window surrounds, and rear valence trim in deep-gloss black. They can also opt for the $400 illuminated grille or spend $310 on the animated Mercedes Star pattern logo projectors.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

26 Photos

There are 10 exterior color options, with two—Manufaktur Moonlight White metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey—costing $1,750 extra. Mercedes offers two 19-inch and two 20-inch wheel options. The latter set comes with an $850 premium.

Inside, Mercedes offers nine upholstery choices and six trim options. The $800 Leather Package adds ventilated front seats and MB-Tex upper dash trim. The package's price falls to $350 when combined with the $2,950 Multicontour Seat Package, which includes the massaging front seats with heat and ventilation, heated front armrests, and the company's Air Balance purification and fragrance systems.

Model 2024 Price (w/ dest.) 2023 Price (w/ dest.) Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain $75,850 $72,400

Wood center console trim will cost you $200, while silver metallic trim is $150. Mercedes offers ventilated seats as a standalone option for $450, while heated rear seats cost an extra $500.

The car's second-priciest option is the Pinnacle Trim at $2,550. Customers get the illuminated grille, head-up display, active ambient lighting, and heat- and noise-insulated glass. The MBUX Superscreen Pack with the front passenger display costs $1,500, while a Winter Package is available for $450, adding heated windshield washers and a heated steering wheel.

Manual rear side-window sunshades are a $380 option, while you can get soft-close doors for $550. The 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument display is $900. If you want to keep your screens clean, opt for the company's premium touchscreen cleaning cloth for $30.

A Driver Assistance Package is also available for $1,950, which adds several safety features like active blind spot assist, brake assist, emergency stop assist, and more. Rear side-impact airbags cost $700, while the brand's Digital Light headlamps command $990.

Mercedes's turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six hybrid engine powers the wagon, which pairs with the brand's nine-speed automatic. It makes 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, propelling the car to 60 miles per hour in a claimed 4.6 seconds—quicker than the car it replaces. The automaker limits the wagon's top speed to 130 mph, while it comes standard with all-wheel drive and an adaptive air suspension.