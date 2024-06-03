Mercedes-Benz revealed the redesigned 2024 E-Class All-Terrain last September. We knew we'd get the updated wagon in America, and now, we know how much it'll cost. The 2024 E450 All-Terrain will cost $75,850 to start, including a $1,150 destination charge. That's $3,450 more expensive than last year's model.

Like any luxury car, the E450 All-Terrain is available with a near-endless list of optional extras and upgrade packages. Customers can add the Night Package for $200, which paints the front air-dam trim, mirror housings, window surrounds, and rear valence trim in deep-gloss black. They can also opt for the $400 illuminated grille or spend $310 on the animated Mercedes Star pattern logo projectors.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes Classe E All-Terrain 2023
26 Photos
Mercedes Classe E All-Terrain 2023 Mercedes Classe E All-Terrain 2023 Mercedes Classe E All-Terrain 2023 Mercedes Classe E All-Terrain 2023 Mercedes Classe E All-Terrain 2023 Mercedes Classe E All-Terrain 2023 Mercedes Classe E All-Terrain 2023

There are 10 exterior color options, with two—Manufaktur Moonlight White metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey—costing $1,750 extra. Mercedes offers two 19-inch and two 20-inch wheel options. The latter set comes with an $850 premium.

Inside, Mercedes offers nine upholstery choices and six trim options. The $800 Leather Package adds ventilated front seats and MB-Tex upper dash trim. The package's price falls to $350 when combined with the $2,950 Multicontour Seat Package, which includes the massaging front seats with heat and ventilation, heated front armrests, and the company's Air Balance purification and fragrance systems.

Model 2024 Price (w/ dest.) 2023 Price (w/ dest.)
Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain $75,850 $72,400

Wood center console trim will cost you $200, while silver metallic trim is $150. Mercedes offers ventilated seats as a standalone option for $450, while heated rear seats cost an extra $500.

The car's second-priciest option is the Pinnacle Trim at $2,550. Customers get the illuminated grille, head-up display, active ambient lighting, and heat- and noise-insulated glass. The MBUX Superscreen Pack with the front passenger display costs $1,500, while a Winter Package is available for $450, adding heated windshield washers and a heated steering wheel.

Mercedes Classe E All-Terrain 2023
Mercedes Classe E All-Terrain 2023

Manual rear side-window sunshades are a $380 option, while you can get soft-close doors for $550. The 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument display is $900. If you want to keep your screens clean, opt for the company's premium touchscreen cleaning cloth for $30.

A Driver Assistance Package is also available for $1,950, which adds several safety features like active blind spot assist, brake assist, emergency stop assist, and more. Rear side-impact airbags cost $700, while the brand's Digital Light headlamps command $990.

Mercedes's turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six hybrid engine powers the wagon, which pairs with the brand's nine-speed automatic. It makes 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, propelling the car to 60 miles per hour in a claimed 4.6 seconds—quicker than the car it replaces. The automaker limits the wagon's top speed to 130 mph, while it comes standard with all-wheel drive and an adaptive air suspension.

Check Out More From Mercedes:

mercedes amg v8 assembly factory tour Here's How AMG's Legendary V-8 Comes Together at the Factory
2025 mercedes amg g63 review The 2025 AMG G63 Is the Best Thing Mercedes Makes Right Now
Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Source: Mercedes-Benz via Autoblog

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com