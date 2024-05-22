Ok, here we go again. It would seem the N Vision 74 refuses to die. Multiple reports have stated Hyundai intends to put its modern take on the DeLorean in production, and the gossip keeps piling up. South Korean business newspaper The Korea Economic Daily states the hydrogen supercar is happening. It's supposedly coming out in 2026, some four years after the concept car.

The flagship sports car from Hyundai is apparently known internally as the "N74" and is being developed with a rear-wheel-drive layout. The street-legal model is said to be a two-door coupe with gullwing doors and design cues from the 1974 Pony Coupe–the brand's very first car.

Hyundai N Vision 74

24 Photos

While the concept had to make do with "just" 671 horsepower, the subsequent production model will allegedly pack at least 765 hp. The Korea Economic Daily–which is the country's largest business newspaper by revenue per Wikipedia-claims the N74 will hit 62 mph in three seconds flat.

The N74 is believed to go after the Nürburgring record for production cars, which won't be easy considering the Mercedes-AMG One did a lap of the Green Hell in only 6 minutes and 35.183 seconds. The report goes on to mention that Hyundai's dedicated supercar will do two laps of the Nordschleife at full tilt before running out of juice.

Hyundai will reportedly limit production to only 200 units and build these cars from 2026 until 2028. Prototype testing is apparently slated to start as early as this August. The N74 is said to cost an estimated 500 million won, which works out to about $366,000 at current exchange rates.

The idea behind the car is not necessarily to make a profit but to prove hydrogen can be an exciting technology. It remains to be seen how many people will be willing to fork out this kind of money for a Hyundai. With the Ioniq 5 N, the company has already proven battery-powered EVs can be exciting. Provided the report is accurate, the firm now wants to replicate that with a hydrogen fuel cell performance vehicle.

As before, take the information with the proverbial pinch of salt. An N74 would be an interesting alternative to the current crop of ICE, plug-in hybrid, and EV supercars. Not just because of its unusual powertrain but also thanks to its excellent design.