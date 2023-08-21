A unique Bentley Continental GT Speed debuted at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, to celebrate 20 years of the nameplate. The Mulliner personalization division created this one-off with similar styling as the first Continental GT from 2003. The company sold it to a collector in the United States.

The particular Continental GT Speed wears Cypress Green paint. Inside, there's Saddle brown leather and Burr Walnut wood veneer trim with open pore and high gloss finishes. The cabin also has small touches in the color Special Green, including the contrast stitching. The treadplates have the message "20 years of the Continental GT by Bentley Mulliner."

This car comes with the Blackline, Touring, and Styling Specification packages. These upgrades give the exterior polished black brightware and carbon-fiber pieces for the front splitter, side skirts, diffuser, and trunk lip spoiler. It rides on 22-inch wheels with a Dark Grey Satin finish and self-leveling center caps.

Bentley has been celebrating the Continental GT's 20th anniversary throughout the year. The company debuted a one-off model at the Shanghai Auto Show in China. It featured a Magnetic Dark Grey body with black chrome 22-inch wheels featuring a 10-spoke design. The cabin had a mix of Beluga and Hotspur leather with Piano Black trim. There was a thin red stripe on the dashboard.

Similarly, Bentley made a unique Continental GT taking inspiration from a specific 1953 R-Type Continental. The special model had an Old English White exterior, bright chrome trim, and black 22-inch wheels. The cabin featured Cricket Ball brown leather and Burr Walnut trim.

The Continental GT arrived in 2003 with a design that took cues from the 1952 R Type Continental. The first generation used a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12, making 552 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

The second generation debuted in 2010 and went on sale in 2011. It initially launched with the W12 engine, but the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 joined the range in 2012. The model also had the GT3-inspired Supersports variant.

The third generation premiered in 2018. It's the current iteration of the Continental GT. The V8 and W12 continue to be the powertrain choices. Spy shots show that a plug-in hybrid variant is under development.