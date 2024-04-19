The Kia Stinger GT is dead. Long live the electric GTs. Following the EV6 GT, there's a new EV5 GT on the way. Although announced last year, it hasn't officially launched. However, revealing images have emerged in China as part of the vehicle's homologation process. The photos were published on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's website where there are also some preliminary technical specifications.

The MIIT site lists the spicy electric crossover as a full-fat EV5 GT rather than a GT-Line. The grainy images make it hard to see whether the badge says GT or GT-Line, but we're betting on the former. According to the specs sheet, it has a front electric motor with a peak output of 215 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. At the rear, the motor is good for another 98 hp and 125 lb-ft.

It's worth noting the continuous output is–as expected–considerably lower: 83 hp and 73 lb-ft at the front axle along with 64 hp and 55 lb-ft at the rear. The all-wheel-drive Kia EV5 GT weighs a hefty 4,916 pounds and rides on 20-inch wheels with 255/45 R20 tires. As for size, it’s 164 inches long, 73.8 inches wide, and 67.5 inches tall. That makes it nearly 21 inches shorter, 0.6 inches narrower, and 6.7 inches taller than the EV6 GT. The 108.2-inch wheelbase is six inches shorter than that of its bigger brother.

As a refresher, the regular EV5 was introduced last October during Kia's inaugural EV Day event in Seoul. The company is considering bringing the EV5 to North America, but a final decision has yet to be announced. It's worth noting the new electric crossover is front-wheel-drive-based rather than having a rear-biased setup as with the EV6 and other Kia/Hyundai/Genesis models riding on the E-GMP platform. It also has a 400-volt electric architecture instead of the superior 800-volt setup that enables lightning-quick charging times.

There's another high-performance electric SUV planned since it's already been over a year since Kia promised an EV9 GT. It's scheduled to come out at the beginning of 2025.