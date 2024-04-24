Just 23 years ago, this 2002 Ford Focus LX sedan was among the cheapest new Fords you could buy. But it never found an owner, and now, it's finally ready for one. Currently for sale on Bring a Trailer with just 134 miles on the odometer, it could be the lowest-mileage Ford Focus in the world. If you don't mind giving up a few creature comforts, this could be your new modern-classic daily driver.

It's fair to say the meaning of the term creature comforts has evolved since this Focus was built. It's got the base engine for 2002: A 2.0-liter SOHC four-cylinder making 110 horsepower. There's a five-speed manual transmission getting power to the front wheels and an honest-to-goodness factory cassette radio. Below the stack, you'll see a bank of manual climate control dials that don't include air conditioning. Look on the bright side—that's less parasitic power loss from the relatively underpowered engine.

To keep cool, you'll have to put the manually operated windows down using hand cranks. Don't worry about figuring out the cruise control settings on the highway, because this car doesn't have it. When you get to the store, make sure to lock all four doors by hand. And as you walk away, turn back to admire the cool five-spoke hubcaps over 14-inch steel wheels. This Focus really is a throwback to a different era of motoring. It's entirely analog, and for that, we adore it.

According to the auction listing, this Focus was shipped new to a Ford dealer in 2002 that went out of business shortly after its arrival. For reasons that aren't entirely clear, the car was left in storage until the current owner, also a dealership, bought it in 2022. The little Ford sat outside for a few years, which explains the big dents in the hood, reportedly caused by hail. There are also some scuffs on the dash and a small burn mark in the driver's seat. This car may have insanely low miles, but it's not perfect.

This Focus does have a new timing belt, battery, front crank seal, fuel pump, and fuel filter, according to the auction listing. The oil was changed, the cooling system was flushed, and the tires have been replaced with newer Hankook items. It also has the original window sticker, confirming its very basic list of standard equipment. The only options listed are anti-lock brakes and side airbags. It may not be feature-rich, but at least it's safe. As safe as you could get for a 2002 Ford Focus, anyway.

The window sticker shows the total price of $14,000, including a $490 destination charge. Accounting for inflation, that's $24,305 in 2024 dollars. Will it fetch that much at auction? It's presently bid to $3,750, with the auction scheduled to end on April 30. There's no reserve, so this time capsule Focus will have a new owner when the dust settles. Let us know how much you think this Focus will sell for in the comments below.