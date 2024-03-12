Hyundai announced pricing today for the high-performance N variant of the Ioniq 5 SUV. The twin-motor all-wheel-drive EV costs $67,475 (after $1,375 destination fee), roughly a $25,000 increase over a base-model Ioniq 5.

This still keeps in line with N gasoline car pricing, as the Ioniq 5 N is $8,700 more than the top trim Ioniq 5. At $67,475, the Ioniq 5 N is fully equipped, meaning that there are no factory options to sprinkle add to that final price.

And that price comes with a lot of goodies. Buyers get double the horsepower of a top-trim Ioniq 5, as well as improved battery cooling, four-pot, 15.8-inch front brakes paired with stronger regenerative braking, forged wheels, more aggressive styling, and retuned suspension.

In its class, the Ford Mustang Mach E GT Performance and Tesla Model Y Performance both undercut the Ioniq 5 N's base price, but both also come with around 100 fewer horsepower. The Ioniq 5 N is roughly $5,000 more than Kia's high-performance EV6 GT, but slots in just under the Genesis GV60's Performance; both of these cars share their underpinnings and high-power aims with the Ioniq 5.

Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 N $67,475 Ford Mustang Mach E GT Performance $61,885 Genesis GV60 Performance

$70,900 Kia EV6 GT

$62,975 Tesla Model Y Performance $54,130

Hyundai, however, has made the Ioniq 5 N much more playful than its platform siblings, with the inclusion of "N Grin Boost"—a high-power mode that increases output to 641 horsepower for up to ten seconds—simulated "manual" shifting, and drifting-specific driving modes. It also has 65 more horsepower than the Kia and a whopping 158 horsepower more than the GV60, and we've found it to be a very fun drive.

The real question that remains is whether buyers will even be able to get an Ioniq 5 N anywhere close to MSRP. Early reports suggest that dealers are already making lists of prospective buyers, signaling high demand and low supply, which means that this hot hatch might be rare to find at sticker price.