Kia has issued a recall for 427,407 2020-2024 Telluride SUVs because they might roll away when parked.

Improper assembly of the intermediate shaft and the right front driveshaft could cause the vehicle to roll away after being placed in Park, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The two shafts might not fully engage and, over time, could damage the intermediate shaft splines. This could result in unintended vehicle movement if the driver failed to engage the parking brake, which Kia encourages owners to use until they complete the recall repair.

Gallery: 2023 Kia Telluride

19 Photos

Kia first identified a potential problem in April 2022, and two years later, had found 16 vehicles that reportedly moved while in Park while exhibiting a grinding noise and/or would not engage Drive or Reverse. Six Tellurides showed signs of damage to their intermediate shaft splines, prompting the automaker to issue the recall. The company says it's unaware of any injuries, crashes, or fatalities related to the potential problem.

Kia will begin informing owners of the recall on May 15. It'll instruct them to take their vehicle to a Kia dealer and have a service technician install updated electronic parking brake software to engage the brake when in Park and the engine is off.

The new code will also engage the parking brake when the vehicle comes to a stop, and the driver's door is open, regardless of the gear selection. After updating the software, Kia will inspect the intermediate shaft and replace the part if it's damaged.