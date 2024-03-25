A modified Porsche 911 from California resto-modder Gunther Werks crashed heavily at Laguna Seca during testing last week. A user in the r/Porsche Subreddit posted a picture of the damaged car, a development mule for the company's new Turbo model, a 750-horsepower 993, on a flatbed. On Instagram, Gunther Werks confirmed the "incident" and that the driver is "okay."

Motor1 reached out to Gunther Werks for more information, and we'll update if and when we hear back.

On Instagram, the company said "Unfortunately, the second day of testing was cut short when the GW Mule went off-track and sustained incident damage. Goals were achieved, times were set, cars are repairable, and lessons are valuable."

"We are grateful everyone is okay and look forward to getting back to HQ to apply everything we learned this week for the next track day soon."

The Reddit user claims that it was Patrick Long, a longtime Porsche factory driver and brand ambassador, driving. We asked Gunther Werks to confirm whether this is the case, but, Long did post on an Instagram story that he is enjoying "[a] much needed R+R break with the family. All is well." Long is known to do development work with the company, driving one of its cars at a Laguna Seca Corkscrew hillclimb event.

While the Gunther Werks Turbo uses a 993 body shell, most of the panels are made from carbon fiber. A Road & Track story notes that the car costs around $1 million.

Photo: Gunther Werks