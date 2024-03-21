Following the launch of the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX in 2021, Volkswagen doubled down on its high-performance EV lineup last week. The ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer are now being closely followed by a sporty electric van from the VW Commercial Vehicles division. Get ready to meet the ID. Buzz GTX, which portrays a more potent iteration of the modern-day Microbus.

The Euro-bound van for families who are always in a hurry comes standard with all-wheel drive courtesy of dual electric motors. Customers get to pick from a standard-wheelbase version combined with a 79-kWh battery and a longer-wheelbase model benefiting from a higher 86-kWh usable energy content.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX

52 Photos

The pair of motors is good for a total system output of 335 horsepower, enabling a sprint to 62 mph in just six and a half seconds for both flavors. Flat out, the VW ID. Buzz GTX will reach an electronically governed 99 mph.

Stick to the standard ID. Buzz GTX and you'll be able to tow as much as 3,968 pounds whereas the stretched derivative with the larger battery can haul only 3,527 pounds. VW doesn't specify the combined torque but it does mention the rear-mounted motor is rated at 413 lb-ft while the front motor delivers 99 lb-ft.

The maximum charging power will depend on the battery since the smaller pack supports 185 kW whereas the upgraded pack can take 200 kW. The base battery takes approximately 25 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent whereas the larger one needs less than 30 minutes.

As with the other GTX models, the high-performance ID. Buzz gets an assortment of styling tweaks with redesigned bumpers, a honeycomb grille, and striking Cherry Red paint. There are also exclusive standard 19-inch wheels offered together with two optional sets of fresh 21-inch alloys. Setting it further apart are those boomerang-shaped lower lights, along with dark accents, a black headliner, and sporty seats.

Elsewhere, the family hauler has a slightly larger touchscreen (12.9 inches instead of 12 inches), a new optional head-up display, and illuminated touch sliders for the AC and volume. Go for the long-wheelbase model and VW sells at an extra cost its largest-ever panoramic sunroof that goes from opaque to transparent at the touch of a button.

The ID. Buzz GTX goes on sale in Europe this summer.

VW will bring the electric van to the United States later this year exclusively with the longer wheelbase, three-row seating, the 86-kWh battery, but without GTX badging. The equivalent US model will have the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. The US-bound model will be imported from Hanover, Germany, so it's unlikely to qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.