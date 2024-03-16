The BMW X3 M is a seriously potent performance SUV. A head-to-head video from the DragTimes YouTube channel shows that a few aftermarket upgrades, it can even keep up with and beat a Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica.

The DragTimes channel never publishes the BMW’s exact output, but we know it makes north of 700 horsepower. The 3.0-liter straight-six engine has an upgraded intake, new downpipes, and a tune to help wring all the power from the potent S58. A bigger body, more equipment, and more space means it weighs over 1,000 pounds more than the Lamborghini. At least it has all-wheel drive.

The Huracán is down on power in this battle, with its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 making 640 hp. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends power to the rear wheels—good for handling and fun, but bad news for straight-line acceleration.

The BMW is able to keep up and even beat the supercar in a series of quarter-mile races. It crossed the finish line first in two battles and returned a quicker trap time in the last run, completing the race in 10.553 seconds at 131.55 miles per hour. The Huracán did it in 10.583 seconds at 130.78 mph.

The X3 M wasn’t far behind in the other two runs, either. It completed the first race with a 10.819-second time at 131.42 mph and improved in the second drag, crossing the line in 10.564 seconds at 131.46 mph. The Lamborghini returned 10.583- and 10.530-second times at 130.62 and 130.75 mph, respectively.