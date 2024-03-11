The 2025 Taycan Turbo GT is the ultimate form of Porsche’s electric sedan. With up to 1,019 hp on tap and a 2.1-second 0-to-60 time, the $231,000 EV is the company's ultimate Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Sapphire competitor.

The Porsche packs a ton of upgrades that improve its performance over the rest of the Taycan lineup, but it’s competing against equally potent EVs. The Lucid and Tesla make more power and both deliver sub-2.0-seocnd 0-60 times. Here's how all three compare side-by-side when it comes to specs.

Lucid Air Sapphire Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Tesla Model S Plaid Motor Tri-Motor Dual-Motor Tri-Motor Horsepower 1,234 HP 777 HP / 1,019 HP (Attack Mode) 1,020 HP Torque 1,430 LB-FT 988 LB-FT 1,050 LB-FT 0-60 1.89 Seconds 2.2 Seconds / 2.1 Seconds (Weissach) 1.99 Seconds Top Speed 205 MPH 180 MPH / 190 MPH (Weissach) 200 MPH Weight 5,336 LBS 4,925 LBS (Weissach) 4,670 LBS Price $249,000 $231,995 $89,990

The Model S is an impressive value, but the chart doesn’t reveal all the differences between the cars. For example, the base $90,000 Tesla lacks standard carbon-ceramic brakes like the other two.

Tesla offers a $20,000 Track Package that unlocks the 200-mile-per-hour top speed, fits better tires, upgrades the wheels and brake fluid, and more. A standalone brake upgrade kit costs $15,000, but even then, it's still significantly cheaper than the Lucid or Porsche.

Tesla will have to do more than a brake upgrade for the Model S if it wants the sedan to win back the Nürburgring lap record. The new Taycan blasted past Tesla’s time, with the Porsche lapping the track in 7:07.55. The Model S, the previous EV record holder, did it in 7:25.231.

It’ll be easier to compare the trio when the new Taycan goes on sale this summer. The Turbo GT cost $231,995 including destination fees. Unlike in previous GT-branded Porsches, the Weissach package is a no-cost option that removes the two rear seats and cuts even more weight from the sedan. We suggest keeping that box checked to get the best bang for your buck on track.